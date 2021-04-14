Get your award-winning personalised keepsakes at Inscripture

Leigh-on-Sea, United Kingdom, 2021-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ — Inscripture (https://www.inscripture.com/) is a fast-growing e-commerce business based in Essex, England, that offers personalised keepsakes available for both adults and children. Their selections of award-winning products include necklaces, bracelets, earrings, watches, and other giftable items. This company’s advantage is that they offer customisable keepsakes like a perfectly personalised memorial handwriting necklace made from the client’s handwriting.

One of their best sellers is the Angel Wing Handwriting Necklace that cost only £60.00. (Price is subject to change without prior notice). They also have a beautiful collection of necklaces made from Sterling Silver, 18ct Gold Vermeil, 18ct Rose Gold Vermeil and Stainless Steel. All their necklaces can be personalised depending on what the clients want. Clients can choose among these categories: handwriting, hand and paw prints, ashes and hair, drawings, heart waves or soundwaves. To do this, clients need to send them photos of their chosen categories except for the ashes and hair.

The store is also offering ashes and hair jewellery for clients who are looking for special ways to treasure memories with loved ones who passed away. The store offers an instruction kit with the jewellery so that clients can put the ashes or hair in the necklaces themselves. Furthermore, clients can also request the store to customise their ashes or hair jewellery with engraved handwritings. Aside from ashes or hair, they can put other special things that can fit in the necklaces, such as dried flowers from the memorial or soil from the burial ground.

In addition to handwriting necklaces and ashes jewellery, the store also sells bracelets and rings. Pet owners can also purchase cute hand and paw print jewellery, and other products. They also offer personalised gifts and gifts sets for every occasion, such as weddings, birthdays, and Christmas. All these have a one-year warranty and free standard delivery for buyers residing within the UK.

Inscripture is constantly creating new designs, and they highly prioritise their customers’ satisfaction and requests. According to their website, “Each Handwriting item we create is unique and extremely sentimental to its owner, it tells a story, so we take great care in ensuring each step maintains the quality and detail from start to finish to give an exact engraving extracted from the image supplied as opposed to an imitation/replica”.

For interested clients who want to see their full list of products, visit their website at https://www.inscripture.com/.

About Inscripture

Inscripture is the leading e-commerce company that specialised in handwriting keepsakes in the UK. Their mission is to create timeless, unique, sentimental and style-savvy items to treasure by their clients. Established in 2016, they already have been featured in magazines like VOGUE, worn by celebrities, and have gathered awards like the Mother and Baby Awards 2018. Moreover, they pride themselves on their customer service because their clients mean as much to them, and they always like to ensure that clients are 100% happy. For any enquiries on their products, interested parties can call them via 01702 861168 or hello@inscripture.com. To know more about their selection, visit their website at https://www.inscripture.com/.