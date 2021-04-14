Easysoft now helps New Jersey Family Law firms using Mac Computers

Jersey City, NJ, 2021-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ — Now, New Jersey family law firms using Mac computers can enjoy the freedom, flexibility, and ease of use with new web-based software from Easysoft Family Law software. For over 30 years, Easysoft has been the leader in specialized software to serve the complex calculation needs of matrimonial and divorce attorneys and their staff, now with this new release, Easysoft makes it possible for Mac users to enjoy the popular product, that can be used anywhere, anytime.

This new technology uses the same reliable, compliant, and proven source code that New Jersey family law clients have come to know and trust, but the difference is, it’s now available in a web-based version that has been a life saver for attorneys, staff and clients who have learned that working remotely can work.

With this new web-based software, the option to go paperless has become a reality for attorneys and their clients. Easysoft Family Law software for New Jersey law firms also includes the much sought-after feature that allows the attorney to send the client a link to the CIS so the client can enter their data and return it to the attorney – without ever meeting in person! “The Client Intake Portal is the paperless option attorneys have been asking for and now it’s a reality. This is especially good news for firms using Mac computers” says Mark Afonso, Product Consultant with Easysoft.

The software includes all the essential elements attorneys need for a divorce case and features centralized data entry screens that populate information across all the necessary forms (for plaintiff and defendant), attorneys and their staff save time, and effort. Practicing family law means accuracy, reliability, and compliance to ‘get’ the numbers right and now, Mac based family law firms can enjoy this new technology.

With Easysoft Family Law software, attorneys and their staff can prepare multiple support worksheets, run comparisons and experiment with multiple scenarios. Plus, product features like worksheet alerts and exceptions, quick and easy ways to analyze split-parenting cases and look at assets and liabilities distributions, make this a truly valuable product.

Easysoft Legal Software is a subsidiary of Leap Legal Software. Easysoft serves the needs of attorneys and legal professionals in family law and real estate practice.

If you would like more information about Easysoft Legal Software, or would like to see the product and want to schedule a personal demonstration, please contact Mark Afonso, Product Consultant at 1-800-905-7638 extension 1, or email mark-afonso@easysoft-usa.com or click here to schedule your demonstration around your schedule https://calendly.com/mark-afonso/easysoft-legal-software-demo

Company : Easysoft Legal Software

Contact : Paula Portner

Phone : 201-466-1679

Email : paula.portner@easysoft-usa.com

Website : https://www.easysoft-usa.com