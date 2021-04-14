Sugar-Based Excipients Market Worth $1,060.6 Million – Increasing Use of Co-Processed Excipients

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report “Sugar-Based Excipients Market by Product (Actual Sugars, Sugar Alcohols, Artificial Sweeteners), Type (Powder/Granule, Crystal, Syrup), Functionality (Filler & Diluent, Tonicity Agents), Formulation (Oral, Topical, Parenteral) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

Increasing use of co-processed excipients to improve the dissolution, bioavailability, and solubility of recently developed active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), rapid growth in the generics market due to the patent expiration of many blockbuster drugs, and increasing development of orally disintegrating tablets (ODTs) are expected to propel the growth of this market. However, stringent regulatory requirements leading to shortage of FDA-approved manufacturing sites can hinder their market growth to a certain extent.

Expected Revenue Growth: The global sugar excipients market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3%, to reach USD 1,060.6 Million.

Geographical View in-detailed:

The global sugar excipients market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2015, Europe commanded a major share of the global market. Europe’s largest share is primarily attributed to the increasing investments in drug development, increasing production of generic drugs, and favorable government initiatives in the region. North America, represents the second largest market for sugar excipients. Factors such as presence of large number of global pharmaceutical companies, and increasing demand of generic drugs due to patent expiration of blockbuster drugs are majorly contributing to the growth of the market in this region.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Growth in the Asia-Pacific market can be attributed to the significant growth in the regional healthcare market as well as the pharmaceutical industry, growing scientific base and capability, and favorable government policies, and low-cost manufacturing advantages in this region.

Global Key Leaders:

Some of the prominent players in the global sugar excipients market include Roquette Group (France), DFE Pharma (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), Ashland Inc. (U.S.), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), MEGGLE AG (Germany), Associated British Foods Plc (U.K.), Cargill, Inc. (U.S.), Colorcon, Inc. (U.S.), FMC Corporation (U.S.), and The Lubrizol Corporation (U.S.).

DFE Pharma (Germany) held the second-largest share in the sugar excipients market in 2015. In the sugar-based excipients market, the company is largely known for its diversified lactose offerings for the pharmaceutical industry. Its position among the top sugar excipient manufacturers is attributed to its global footprint through distributors and agents. The company is highly focused on expansion of its functional units in emerging countries. For instance, in October 2014, the company opened a new sales office in Shanghai, China to effectively meet the growing demand for excipients products and services in China. In addition, in April 2014, the company opened a new sales office in São Paulo, Brazil to support the growing demand for excipient products and strengthen its presence in South and Central American countries.

The leading position of Roquette Group (France) in this market is primarily attributed to its strong presence in the sugar excipients market with a broad spectrum of products with proven effectiveness. The company operates its business across more than 100 countries worldwide. It emphasizes on increasing its market presence and geographical network majorly through expansions and acquisitions. For instance, in October 2014, the company opened a pharmaceutical application development center at Lestrem, France. The new center helped the company to enhance the development of excipients and active ingredients for the pharmaceutical industry.