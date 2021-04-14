Industrial Centrifuge Market Worth $9.0 billion – Impact of Covid 19 Detailed Analysis

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ — The Industrial Centrifuge Market research study involved the extensive use of secondary sources, directories, and databases to identify and collect information useful for this technical, market-oriented, and financial study of the global blood collection devices market. In-depth interviews were conducted with various primary respondents, including key industry participants, subject-matter experts (SMEs), C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, among other experts, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information and to assess market prospects.

Secondary Research;

The secondary sources referred to for this research study include publications from government sources, such as WHO, PEMA, IOGP, and WWEMA. Secondary sources also include corporate and regulatory filings (such as annual reports, SEC filings, investor presentations, and financial statements); business magazines and research journals; press releases; and trade, business, and professional associations. Secondary data was collected and analyzed to arrive at the overall size of the global industrial centrifuge market, which was validated through primary research.

Expected Revenue Surge: The global industrial centrifuge market is projected to reach USD 9.0 billion by 2025 from USD 7.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2020 and 2025.

Browse 232 Market Data Tables and 33 Figures spread through 227 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Industrial Centrifuge Market”

Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=59612221

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Industrial Centrifuge Market;

The COVID-19 outbreak has disrupted business and economic activities globally. It is expected to have a short-term impact on the industrial centrifuges market to a certain extent. With several countries across the globe announcing nationwide lockdowns and temporary closures of various industries, production and manufacturing have been severely affected. Trade barriers have further impacted the demand-supply gap. Companies operating in the market have suspended non-essential visits/activities until the COVID-19 outbreak is resolved.

Geographical Scenario in Depth: North America accounted for the largest share of the industrial centrifuge market, followed by Europe. The high demand for crude oil, a large number of shale oil and gas drilling activities, government initiatives to manage wastewater, flourishing food processing industry, technological advancements, and government support for the development of innovative centrifugation systems are the key factors driving the growth of the market in North America.

Leading Key-Players:

Prominent players in the Industrial Centrifuge Market are ANDRITZ AG (Austria), Alfa Laval Corporate AB (Sweden), GEA Group AG (Germany), Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha, Ltd. (Japan), Thomas Broadbent & Sons (UK), FLSmidth & Co. A/S (Denmark), Schlumberger Limited (US), Ferrum AG (Switzerland), Flottweg SE (Germany), SIEBTECHNIK TEMA (Germany), HEINKEL Drying & Separation Group (Germany), Gruppo Pieralisi – MAIP S.p.A. (Italy), SPX Flow Inc. (US), HAUS Centrifuge Technologies (Turkey), Elgin Separation Solutions (US), Comi Polaris Systems, Inc. (US), Dedert Corporation (US), US Centrifuge Systems (US), B&P Littleford (US), and Pneumatic Scale Angelus (US).

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=59612221

Recent Developments:

– In 2017, FLSmidth and the University of Denmark extended their partnership for a four-year period to discover additional ways of working together in the global cement and mining industries.

– In 2020, GEA launched GEA sludge Decanter pro line

– In 2019, Alfa Laval launched ALDEC G3 VecFlow decanter