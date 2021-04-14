The Law Office of Jeffrey P. Story Assists with Estate Planning

Evanston, Illinois, 2021-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ — The Law Office of Jeffrey P. Story is pleased to announce they assist with estate planning. This challenging process is necessary to give individuals peace of mind their estate will be handled according to their wishes after they’re gone.

With help from the professional staff at the Law Office of Jeffrey P. Story, individuals will walk through the whole process of estate planning, giving them tips and guidance along the way to ensure the best results. Their services give individuals confidence their estate planning is legally binding and reduces the stress and problems their family members may encounter during the grieving process.

At the Law Office of Jeffrey P. Story, individuals can choose from a variety of estate planning options, including traditional wills, wills with a testamentary trust, living trusts, irrevocable legacy trusts, powers of attorney, and more. The professional team has the experience necessary to guide their clients through choosing the right options for their needs and helping them get everything into place with sound legal footing. Their goal is to ensure everyone can rest at ease knowing their family will be cared for in their absence.

Anyone interested in learning about the estate planning services can find out more by visiting the Law Office of Jeffrey P. Story website or by calling 1-847-328-7552.

About the Law Office of Jeffrey P. Story: The Law Office of Jeffrey P. Story is a full-service law firm that specializes in elder law and estate planning. Their team takes great pride in helping their clients overcome the challenges these situations include so they can have peace of mind. Clients can expect compassion and respect as they work through these legal matters.

