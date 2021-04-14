JSR Group: Changing the Face of Business and Services In Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand, India, 2021-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ — JSR Group is today a multiple-business that was initially started with an aim to bring industrial revolution from Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand is a peaceful state of India located in the northern region where there are several industries, but primarily, the beautiful state relies on tourism for its revenue. The name Uttarakhand generally evokes the idea of mountains and small towns and everything that a fun trip consists of. But JSR Group built the foundation of industrialization in the state, and now, Uttarakhand is also known as a hub for industries and businesses.

Mr. Jaswant Singh Rawat founded the JSR Group in 2011, and currently, he is the chairman of the group. The very first business enterprise started by the JSR Group was the prestigious JSR Builders And Developers India Pvt. Ltd. The group made immense success in the real estate sector by developing and exploring Uttarakhand’s architectural sector. The professional world of architecture highly recognized several projects of the JSR Builders.

After making great success in the real estate business, the JSR Group entered tourism, the most booming sector of Uttarakhand. The JSR Group of Hotels was established in 2013 with the aim of delivering quality service and a rich experience to the tourists of Uttarakhand. To make this happen, they built two hotels in Dehradun, the capital city of Uttarakhand.

JSR Continental and JSR Inn are the two luxury hotels in Dehradun built by the JSR Group that has gained an enormous following and appreciation from tourists all over these years. Their hotels are well-reputed today for delivering high-end quality service and a warm, welcoming ambiance to their guests. Besides accommodation and dining facilities in their hotels, the other most loved feature of their premises is their banqueting services. Every time the hotels are found booked for any wedding function or reception ceremony. To be precise, the luxury and service of the JSR Group of hotels combines with the magnificent beauty of Dehradun serves as the perfect spot for a destination wedding for today’s couples.

The JSR Group entered the media and entertainment industry in 2017 when they set up their own production facility under the name JSR Production House. The production house can be seen as a stage where several artists with diverse talents come and work together to deliver an outstanding output. The first project of the production house was a film based on the Indo-China War of 1962. The movie “72 Hours: Martyrs Who Never Died” was released in 2019 and was hugely praised by the audience from around the country.

Then in 2018, the group entered into the trading sector with the JSR Trading Company under which, they began trading various goods, including FMCGS, Consumer products, etc.

The group also built a ray of light for those who aspire to grow from Uttarakhand just like they did. They set up the JSR Counsellor Pvt. Ltd. in 2019 to provide consultancy services to small and individual businesses.

And finally, the JSR Record Label was started in early 2021 with the main motive of releasing fresh and unknown talented faces from Uttarakhand. They began by conducting an online musical competition where numerous artists participated. Now, the record label has already started giving a chance to the winners of the competition by producing and releasing their songs under its label. Two songs have already been released under the JSR Record Label, and more such musical projects are in production.

It was one man, Mr. Jaswant Singh Rawat, who started this single enterprise of JSR Group that further extended into multiple successful businesses in different industrial sectors. The JSR Group and its chairman, Mr. Rawat, have set up an example of the possible results that can be derived through sheer will and dedication. Their multiple successful businesses are nothing but a live illustration of how success can be achieved in any field.