Key Players in the Global Organic Feed Market and Their New Strategies

The global organic feed market size is estimated to be valued at USD 6.8 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2019 to reach a value of USD 10.1 billion by 2025. The increasing instances of animal product contamination due to pesticides and insecticides, rising demand for organic food products, growing organic livestock farming, and adaption of organic farming practices by farmers due to the increasing health concerns among consumers are some of the key factors that are projected to drive the growth of the global market.

Key players in the organic feed market include Cargill (US), BernAqua (Belgium), Country Heritage Feeds (Australia), ForFarmers (Netherlands), SunOpta (Canada), Ranch-Way Feeds (US), Aller Aqua (Denmark), Purina Animal Nutrition LLC (US), Scratch and Peck Feeds (US), Cargill (US), K-Much Feed Industry Co., Ltd (Thailand), The Organic Feed Company (UK), B&W Feeds (UK), Feedex Companies (US), Country Junction feed (US), Green Mountian Feeds (US), Unique Organic (US), Kreamer Feed (US), Yorktown Organics, LLC (US), and Hi Peak Feeds (UK).

Cargill (US) offers a range of compound feed, premixes, feed additives, organic feed and supply chain & risk management solutions to feed manufacturers, animal producers, and feed retailers globally, through its animal nutrition business. It is one of the leading global players in the organic feed market. The company provides organic feed to the poultry industry through its nature smart organic business segment.

Purina Animal Nutrition (US) provides organic feed for poultry. The company has a strong footprint in the North American organic feed market. Along with the parent company, Land OLakes, this company is among the leading feed companies in North America. It has numerous nutritionists and veterinarians that have conducted over 24,000 research studies in the field and registered over 125 patents.

