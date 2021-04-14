Osteoporosis Drugs Market Outlook to 2025: Top Manufacturer Analysis, Industry Overview and Forecast Report

Felton, Calif., USA, Apr. 14, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Osteoporosis Drugs Market size is expected to value at USD 16.3 billion by 2025. The osteoporosis drug industry is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the rise in elderly population and increase in the occurrence of target diseases like osteoporosis. Global occurrence of osteoporosis along with high demand for drugs in prophylaxis and treatment is propelling the growth of osteoporosis drug market, in the recent years. Globally, the osteoporosis drugs industry is predicted to grow at higher CAGR over next seven years, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the osteoporosis drugs.

Osteoporosis is a primary cause of reduced bone density inducing the pain with a minor form of injury or trauma. As many as nine million people have been reported suffering from the osteoporosis disease on annual basis across the globe. Such factors are causing frequent osteoporotic conditions every three seconds. Prime victims of the disease are menopausal women. For instance, one out of three women above the age of fifty experiences an osteoporotic fracture. These factors are responsible for the growth of osteoporosis drugs market, thus creating lucrative opportunities for market players, in recent years. Substantial rise in the elderly population in both developed and developing economies across the globe are driving the demand for osteoporosis drugs.

The rank ligand inhibitors is considered as one of the faster growing segment in the osteoporosis drug market with substantial revenue generation in the last few years. Increase in preference by healthcare professional due to positive outcomes in patient attributes to the growing popularity of the rank ligand inhibitors segment. The Selective Estrogen Inhibitors Modulator (SERM) segment also witnesses substantial growth owing to the increasing adoption in conjunction with other drugs to impart a synergistic effect.

The key players in the osteoporosis drug industry are Actavis Inc., DePuy Synthes Companies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Stryker Co., Integra LifeSciences Co., Pfizer Inc., and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratory.

