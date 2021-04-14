Single-use Bioreactors Market – Fastest growing Applications and Market Growth

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report Single-use Bioreactors Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.9% from 2017 to 2022, to reach 2,685.1 Million by 2022 from USD 997.6 Million in 2017.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=49113750

The single-use bioreactors market is segmented on the basis of product type, cell type, technology, application, end user, and region. Based on product type, the market is segmented into monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, gene-modified cells, recombinant proteins, stem cells, and other products (growth factors, interferons, and antisense DNA & RNA).

Among the above mentioned product segments, the stem cells segment is estimated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The high growth in this segment can be attributed to advantages such as reduced medium consumption, ease of use, and the ability to monitor process parameters and cell health.

Research & Development is expected to be the Fastest-growing Application Segment in the Single-use Bioreactors Market

Based on cell type, the single-use bioreactors market is segmented into mammalian cells, bacteria, yeast, and other cells (insect cells and plant cells). Based on technology, the market is segmented into wave-induced motion SUBs, stirred SUBs, single-use bubble column bioreactors, and others technologies. Among these segments, the wave-induced motion SUBs segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Based on applications, the market is segmented into bio production processes, process development, and research & development. The research & development segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period primarily due to the increasing adoption of single-use bioreactors in R&D activities as a result of the associated advantages, such as low investments and easy implementation. Also, as a result of this factor, R&D departments are the major end-users of single-use bioreactors.

Globally, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional segment in the single-use bioreactors market. The high growth in this segment can primarily be attributed to the expansion of the bio manufacturing sector in emerging Asia-Pacific countries.

Request Free Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsample.asp?id=49113750

Europe is expected to dominate the market in 2017

The Europe is expected to account for the largest share of the single-use bioreactors market in 2016. Government support for new biologics has encouraged the research and development of biologics. North America is accounted for the second-largest share of the single-use bioreactors market.

The key players in the single-use bioreactors market are Sartorius Stedim Biotech (France), Merck Millipore (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), Danaher (US), and Thermo Fisher Scientific (US).

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com