Medical Radiation Shielding Market: Dearth of Medical Physicists

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ —

The Medical Radiation Shielding Market is expected to reach $1330.0 million by 2021 from $989.2 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 6.1%.

A number of factors, such as the growing incidences of cancer, increasing usage of nuclear medicine and radiation therapy for diagnosis and treatment of Cancer, increasing number of diagnostic imaging centres and installation bases of radiology equipment, increasing safety awareness among people working in radiation-prone environments, growing healthcare industry worldwide, and growth in the number of people covered under insurance are expected to drive the growth of this market.

The high growth potential in emerging markets has opened an array of opportunities for the medical radiation shielding market. However, high cost of MRI scanners is expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent during the forecast period.

Download a PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=124318639

On the basis of product, the global market is segmented into Shields, Barriers, Booths, X-ray rooms, Sheet Lead, Lead Bricks, Lead Curtains, Lead Lined Doors & Windows, Lead Glass, Lead Lined Drywalls, Lead Lined Plywood, High Density Concrete Blocks, Lead Acrylic, and MRI Shielding Products. MRI Shielding Products segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The high share of this segment is attributed to the increasing installation base of MRI scanners worldwide.

On the basis of solution, the global radiation therapy shielding market is divided into radiation therapy shielding and diagnostic shielding. In 2016, the diagnostic shielding segment is expected to account for the largest share of the medical radiation shielding market, by solution. Factors driving the growth of this market are the technological advancements and increasing adoption rate of medical diagnostic equipment.

Request a Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=124318639

Based on geography, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). However, Asia is expected to witness the highest CAGR, with the growth in this market centered at China and India due to rising awareness about radiation safety, increasing number of hospitals and adoption of radiation therapy.

Leading Companies

The key players in the medical radiation shielding market are ETS-Lindgren (US), Nelco, Inc. (U.S.), Radiation Protection Products (U.S.), MarShield, (Canada), Ray-Bar Engineering Corp (U.S.), Amray (Ireland), Gaven Industries, Inc. (U.S.), A&L Shielding (Rome), Global Partners in Shielding, Inc. (U.S.), and Veritas Medical Solutions LLC (U.S.).

To speak to our analyst for a discussion on the above findings, click Speak to Analyst