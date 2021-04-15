Rehabilitation Equipment Market Worth $16.6 billion – Global Leading Key Players and Recent Developments

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-15 — /EPR Network/ —

The study involved four major activities in estimating the current size of the global rehabilitation equipment market. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the market, its peer markets, and its parent market. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing values with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size. After that, market breakdown and data triangulation procedures were used to estimate the market size of segments and sub-segments.

Secondary research was mainly used to identify and collect information for the extensive, technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the global rehabilitation equipment market. Secondary sources such as directories; databases such as Bloomberg Business, Factiva, and Wall Street Journal; white papers; and annual reports were used to obtain key information about major players, market classification and segmentation according to industry trends, regional/country-level markets, and market developments.

According to the new market research report “Rehabilitation Equipment Market by Product (Mobility, Cane, Crutches, Walker, Body Support, Lift, Beds, Sling, Exercise, Therapy, Reading, Writing), Application (Physical, OT, Strength) End User (Physiotherapy, Hospital, Clinic) – Global Forecast to 2025” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

The growth in Rehab Equipment Market is primarily driven by the increasing incidence of chronic diseases and the rising geriatric population. In addition, emerging markets such as China and India are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players in the rehabilitation equipment market during the forecast period. However, a lack of awareness and access to rehabilitation services in emerging markets is expected to restrain market growth.

Expected Revenue Surge: The global rehabilitation equipment market is projected to reach USD 16.6 billion by 2025 from USD 12.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.2%.

Geographical Scenario in Depth: The Europe accounted for the largest share of the market. Factors such as supportive government initiatives for safe patient handling, rising geriatric population, and the high burden of chronic conditions are driving the growth of the European market. On the other hand, the market in the Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growing prevalence of chronic conditions, increasing venture capital investments, availability of technologically advanced products, and strategic expansion of market players in this region.

The rehabilitation equipment market is marked by the presence of several big and small players. Some of the prominent players offering rehabilitation equipment include Invacare Corporation (US), Medline Industries, Inc. (US), Hill-Rom Services Inc. (US), Dynatronics Corporation (US), Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare (US), DJO Global, Inc. (US), Carex Health Brands, Inc. (US), Roma Medical (UK), Caremax Rehabilitation Equipment Co., Ltd. (China).

These players adopted various growth strategies, such as product launches, expansions, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations, to further expand their presence in the global market.

Recent Developments in Rehabilitation Equipment Market;

– In January 2020, Medline Industries, Inc. (US) acquired Médi-Sélect (Canada), a medical and dental supplies distributor, to expand its geographical presence and position in the Quebec market.

– In November 2019, GF Health Products, Inc. (US) launched the Lumex Clinical Care Recliner.

– In January 2018, GF Health Products, Inc. (US) acquired Intensa, Inc. (US) This acquisition allowed GF Heath Products to expand its existing product portfolio in medical/laboratory seating, casework, furniture, and equipment.