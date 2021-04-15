Prepreg Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis

The future of the global prepreg market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial aerospace, military/defense, general aviation, space/satellite, sporting goods, marine, wind energy, automotive, and civil engineering industries and other industries. The global prepreg market is declined in 2020 due to the global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, the market will witness recovery in the year 2021, and it is expected to reach an estimated $5.5 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2026. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for high performance composite materials and the replacement of metals with composites in different end use industries.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the prepreg industry, include development of bio based products and increasing focus on thermoplastic resin based composites. Hexcel, Cytec Solvay Group, Toray, TenCate, Gurit, and Mitsubishi Rayon Corporation and others are among the major prepreg manufacturers.

A total of 137 figures / charts and 112 tables are provided in this 221-page report to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with insights is shown below. To learn the scope of benefits, companies researched, and other details of the global prepreg market report, please download the report brochure.

The study includes trends and forecast for the global prepreg market by end use industry, by technology, by pressure rating, and region as follows:

By End Use Industry [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

Commercial Aerospace

Military/Defense

General Aviation

Space/Satellite

Sporting Goods

Wind Energy

Automotive

Civil Engineering

Marine

Others

By Type of Prepreg [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

Thermoset Prepreg

Thermoplastic Prepreg

By Reinforcement Type [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

Carbon fiber

Glass fiber

Aramid fiber

By Resin Type [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

Epoxy

BMI

Phenolic

Cynate Ester

Thermoplastics

By Weave Type [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

UD prepreg

Fabric prepreg

By Manufacturing Technology [Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2015 to 2026]:

Solvent dip

Hot melt

By Region [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

Lucintel forecasts that thermoset prepreg will remain the largest market due to its wide usage in aerospace/defense, wind energy and automotive end use industries.

Lucintel predicts that thermoplastic prepreg is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand thermoplastic resin based composite materials.

Within the global prepreg market, commercial aerospace will remain the largest end use industry by value and volume due to increasing demand for lightweight materials in new aircraft programs, such as Boeing 787 and Airbus A350. Automotive is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing usages of lightweight and high performance materials.

North America is expected to remain the largest market for prepreg due to growing demand for high performance lightweight materials from the end use industries. Europe is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the anticipated growth in the aerospace and automotive industries.

Some of the global prepreg manufacturers profiled in this report include Hexcel, Cytec Solvay Group, Toray, TenCate, Gurit, and Mitsubishi Rayon Corporation are the major manufacturers of prepreg.