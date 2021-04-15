Disposable Syringes Market Analysis and Growth Forecast by Regions and Applications to 2024

Felton, Calif., USA, Apr. 15, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Disposable Syringes Market is anticipated to reach USD 9.9 billion by 2024. Disposable syringes are the essential components in the dental, veterinary, and surgical field. The emphasis on infection and safety measures in hospitals and outpatient facilities have fueled the consumption of these syringes.

The factors that propel the growth of the Disposable Syringes Market include robust growth of the disposable market, increase in the use of disposable syringes, growing awareness among people, and growth in geriatric population. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including substantial adoption of non-disposable syringes among dental professionals for administering anesthesia, and growing affordability of these products due to their reusable nature. Disposable syringes industry is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Global Type Outlook (Market revenue in USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Conventional syringes

Safety syringes

Retractable safety syringes

Non-retractable safety syringes

The “Safety disposable syringes” segment led the disposable syringes market in 2015 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2024. The key factor that may attributed to the growth of market includes growing popularity across the globe.

Global Application Outlook (Market revenue in USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Immunization injections

Therapeutic injections

The “Therapeutics Injections” segment led the market of disposable syringes in 2015 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2024. The key factors that may attributed to the growth of market include rising demand for injectable syringes to treat diseases and growing preference for syringes.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the disposable syringes industry comprise Fresenius Kabi AG; Braun Medical, Inc.; Flextronics International Vita Needle Company; Baxter International, Inc.; Novo Nordisk; Terumo Corporation; Henke-Sass, Wolf; Becton; UltiMed, Inc.; Retractable Technologies, Inc.; Dickinson and Company and Covidien. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

Regional Outlook (Market Revenue in USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

