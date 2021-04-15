Dental Equipment Market Analysis – Industry Growth 2021

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Apr-15 — /EPR Network/ — According to research report the global dental equipment market is projected to reach USD 7.52 billion by 2021 from an estimated USD 5.93 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 4.9%

The study involved four major activities to estimate the current market size for dental equipment. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on market, peer market and parent market. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size. Thereafter market breakdown and data triangulation was used to estimate the market size of segments and subsegments.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=784

Based on product, the dental equipment market is split into general dental equipment, dental diagnostic equipment, and dental therapeutic equipment. The general dental equipment is expected to dominate the dental equipment market during the forecast period. Improvements and enhancements in product designs have facilitated the provision of better dental care services to patients. The availability of portable and integrated solutions enables differentiation in dental practices. The growing demand for the innovative dental products is expected to propel the growth of this market segment.

Market Size Estimation

Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the total size of the dental equipment market. These methods were also used extensively to estimate the size of various sub segments in the market.

The research methodology used to estimate the market size includes the following:

The key players in the industry and markets have been identified through extensive secondary research. The industry’s supply chain and market size, in terms of value, have been determined through primary and secondary research processes. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources.

Request Free Report Sample: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=784

The prominent players operating in the global Dental Equipments Market are A-dec Inc. (US), AMD LASERS (US), Biolase, Inc. (US), Carestream Health, Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Liechtenstein), Midmark Corporation (US), Planmeca OY (Finland), Dentsply Sirona (US), and 3M (US).

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com