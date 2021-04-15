Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD) Market Study including Growth Factors, Types and Application by regions from 2021 to 2022

Felton, Calif., USA, Apr. 15, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD) Market size is expected to value at USD 1.6 billion by 2022. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the robust growth in various verticals such as buildings & construction industry, automotive sector, packaging industry, textile and leather industry. Rising demand for leather and textile products from Asia Pacific and North America region are expected to augment market demand for polyurethane dispersion (PUD) over the next seven years. Globally, the polyurethane dispersion (PUD) market is predicted to grow at CAGR of 5.9% in the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the market.

What are Key Factors Driving the Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD) Market?

Rapid growth of automotive sector in the Asia Pacific and South-Central America region is one of the major contributing growth factor. Increase in manufacturing of vehicles owing to lower manufacturing cost are anticipated to fuel market demand for polyurethane dispersion (PUD) products. Favorable government initiatives and policies to promote use of polyurethane dispersion (PUD) are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for industry participants in the upcoming years. Recent technological advancements in the automotive industry coupled with development of innovative products such as waterborne polyurethane dispersion (PUD) and hot melts coating are anticipated to foster the market growth.

PUD Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

Water-based dispersions

Solvent-based dispersions

Waterborne polyurethane dispersions (PUDs) coatings and adhesives are water soluble in the nature are commonly preferred over solvent-based polyurethane dispersion (PUD) adhesives due to their eco-friendly nature. Stringent laws & regulation associated with the use of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) that generates hazardous air pollutants (HAPs) are expected to drive the market demand for polyurethane dispersions (PUDs) coatings and adhesives for various industrial as well as commercial applications.

PUD Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

Textile Finishing

Natural Leather Finishing

Synthetic Leather

Others

The key players in the polyurethane dispersion industry are Alberdingk Boley, Inc., BASF S.E., Cytec Industries, Inc., Covestro, Chemtura Co., Dow Chemical Company Pvt., Ltd., Hauthaway Co., Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., and Lubrizol Co.

PUD Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

