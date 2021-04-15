Refinery Catalyst Market Dynamics, SWOT Analysis and Competitive Insights till 2022

Felton, Calif., USA, Apr. 15, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Refinery Catalyst Market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. With the current reforms in policies for Greenhouse Gases (GHG), in particular carbon dioxide, there has been a constant rise in demand for petrochemical products. The market witnesses a rise in use of production of eco-friendly fuels and highly purified petrochemicals enable the need for enhanced refinery in catalysts and processes. In the near future, there will be a strong need for catalytic materials for integration of catalysis and reaction engineering.

The drivers to refinery catalysts market include increase in demand for fuel plants and octane fuel. Rise in industrialization, globalization and number of vehicles is likely to demand gasoline and clean fuel. Subsequently, the demand for low sulphur diesel is bolstering the market growth and rise in use of petroleum feedstock is creating lucrative opportunities for market growth during the forecast period. Flexibility in environmental regulatory policies and fuel processing policies have enlarged the market scope.

Request a Sample Copy of Refinery Catalyst Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/refinery-catalysts-market/request-sample

Refinery Catalyst Material Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

Zeolites

Metallic

Chemical Compounds

Others

Refinery Catalyst Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC)

Alkylation

Hydrotreating

Hydrocracking

Catalytic Reforming

Others

The key players in the refinery catalyst industry include BASF, W.R. Grace, Materia Inc, Umicore Ag & Co, Exxon Mobil and Dupont.

Geographical segmentation for refinery catalysts market includes North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North America accounts for a significant share in the global market due to increase in oil production and stringent government regulations pertaining to emission standards in the refining sector. Asia-Pacific regions are likely to gain a higher traction in the forecast period as regions in APAC sector are emerging economies. Major players are emphasizing on enhanced capacities in APAC regions serving to the growing demand.

Access Refinery Catalyst Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/refinery-catalysts-market

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Refinery Catalyst Industry Outlook

Chapter 4 Refinery Catalyst Material Outlook

Chapter 5 Refinery Catalyst Application Outlook

Chapter 6 Refinery Catalyst Regional Outlook

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com