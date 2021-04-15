Particle Counter Market Worth $554 million – Future Opportunities and Impact of Covid 19 Detailed Analysis

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-15 — /EPR Network/ — The Particle Counter Market growth is driven largely by factors, such as robust growth in applied markets, the favorable regulatory scenario, and growing focus on the quality of food products are the key factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, emerging economies (such as Brazil, India, South Korea, and China).

Expected Revenue Surge: The particle counters market size is projected to grow from an estimated USD 346 million 2020 to USD 554 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Particle Counters Market;

The COVID-19 pandemic has intensified drug discovery and research efforts while adding to the pressure on pharma and clinical labs. Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is still diverse. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain stable and show promising growth opportunities.

The particle counters market has witnessed significant growth over the years; however, due to the unexpected COVID-19 outbreak, the market is expected to witness a mixed set of market adoption in 2020, owing to their increasing usage in drug development, pharma-biopharma manufacturing, and medical device manufacturing. However, several allied industrial application of target products are reported with limited utilization of particle counters due to supply chain disruptions in the aerospace and automobile industries, and regulatory relaxation to pollution monitoring & bulk manufactutring industries.

Future Opportunities: Growth opportunities in emerging countries;

Many developing economies, such as India, China, Brazil, Russia, Taiwan, and South Korea, offer high-growth opportunities for major market players in the particle counters market owing to presence of less-stringent regulatory policies, low labor costs, and high growth in their respective life sciences, food, and other industries. Although the adoption of advanced technologies is low in developing countries, their huge population base and increasing research activities, especially in India and China, are expected to offer a sustainable market for these instruments. Furthermore, with the increasing number of greenfield projects and rising capital expenditure on infrastructure development, these countries are offering potential growth avenues for market players

Geographical Scenario in Depth:

US and Canada are the major countries considered for the study of the particle counters market. North America has a diverse and well-established R&D infrastructure, with rapid adoption of chromatography techniques among end-user industries. North America accounted for the largest share of 37.3% of the chiral chromatography columns market in 2019. A number of factors, such as increasing drug development activities, the availability of government funding for life science R&D, high adoption of technologically advanced solutions, A robust pharmaceutical industry base in the US, technological advancements, and the increasing use of particle counters for air pollution monitoring are driving the growth of the particle counter market in this region.

Leading Key-Players:

prominent players in the particle counters market are Particle Measuring Systems (US), Beckman Coulter (US), RION Co., Ltd. (Japan), Lighthouse Worldwide Solutions (US), TSI (US), Climet Instruments Company (US), Met One Instruments, Inc. (US), Particle Plus (US), Setra Systems (US), PAMAS (Germany), Chemtrac (US), Hal Technology (US), Konamax (US), Veltek Associates (US), PCE Instruments (UK), GrayWolf Sensing Solutions (US), Extech Instruments (US), Palas GmbH (Germany), HYDAC International (Australia), and Fluke Corporation (US), among others.

