Gynecology Surgical Instrument Market – Emerging Asian Markets and Increasing Awareness on Gynecological Diseases

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-15 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report “Gynecology Surgical Instrument Market by Product (Scissors, Forceps, Trocar, SIMS, CUSCO), Application (Laparoscopy, Colposcopy, Hysteroscopy, D&C, Ablation, Biopsy), & End User (Hospital, Clinic, Ambulatory Surgery Center) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™, analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (RoW)

Expected Revenue Surge: The Gynecology Surgical Instrument Market is expected to reach USD 2.44 Billion, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

The Major factors driving the growth of this market include a high incidence of gynecological diseases, increasing awareness of gynecological diseases, and rising government investments for providing advanced healthcare facilities & services. In addition, emerging Asian markets have opened an array of opportunities for players in this market. However, the increasing preference for robotic surgeries may restrain the growth of this market.

Geographical Scenario in Depth:

The global gynecology surgical instrument market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The market in Asia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing awareness programs, high incidence of gynecological diseases, increasing number of hospitals, government initiatives focusing on women’s health, and improvements in the healthcare sector of Asian countries contribute to the growth of the market in Asia.

Leading Key-Players:

Key market players in Gynecology Surgical Instrument Market are B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), CooperSurgical Inc. (U.S.), Ethicon, Inc. (U.S.), KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), KLS Martin Group (U.S.), MedGyn Products (U.S.), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Richard WOLF GmbH (Germany), Sklar Surgical Instruments (U.S.), and Tetra Surgical (Pakistan).

Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG is among the leading players in the Gynecology Surgical Instrument Market. The leading position of this company is mainly attributed to its strong product portfolio and brand recognition in the market. The company focuses on strengthening its sales activities and distribution networks by working with an efficient network of dealers by adopting strategies such as product launches and expansions. Through its subsidiaries, the company can provide local-level services to its customers. It has more than 50 subsidiaries located in 41 countries, globally. The company’s position in this market can be attributed to its comprehensive product portfolio in the field of gynecology, strong global presence, strong R&D investments, its diverse network of scientists, leading clinical experts, and key opinion leaders.