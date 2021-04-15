Citizen Services AI Market by Application & Technology – 2024 | MarketsandMarkets

According to market research report “Citizen Services AI Market by Application (Traffic and Transportation Management, Healthcare, Public Safety, Utilities, and General Services), Technology (ML, NLP, Image Processing, and Face Recognition), and Region – Global Forecast to 2024″, The global citizen services AI market size is expected to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2019 to USD 9.7 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 46.3% during the forecast period.

Increased automation and agility, the need for delivering enhanced citizen experience, and increased cost savings are major growth factors for the citizen services AI market.

Browse and in-depth TOC on “Citizen Services AI Market”

30 – Tables

30 – Figures

91– Pages

Download PDF@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=147682438

Growth of traffic and transportation management applications to be driven by increasing real time data from traffic signaling stations

AI has beneficial applications in different areas of government, including traffic management with data collected in real time from traffic signaling stations, Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras, and other sources enabling traffic flow. Traffic management bureau can manage traffic congestions with the help of tools that use algorithms and ML techniques, in which the system analyzes large amounts of data to detect statistical patterns and develop models that can be used to make accurate predictions.

Increased security capabilities result in rising popularity of face recognition technology

The technology has been implemented across industries for various purposes. Face recognition solutions are being deployed to track attendance; control access to restricted areas; monitor and survey systems; identify crime suspects; detect emotions; understand customer behaviors; build strong security systems; and for gender analysis, age analysis, and identification and verification at airports, cafes, restaurants, hotels, and stadiums.

Speak To Analyst@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=147682438

North America to dominate the global citizen services AI market in 2019

AI technologies such as facial recognition, automated surveillance, and mass data collection have led to their growing adoption for citizen services, eventually catering to the growing need to help citizens and offer enhanced services accordingly. As the benefits of adopting citizen services AI services are becoming more evident, more government agencies are expected to implement citizen services AI services. The US and Canada are the top countries contributing to the growth of citizen services AI market in North America.

The report also studies various growth strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and developments, adopted by the major players to expand their presence in the global citizen services AI market. Major vendors in the global citizen services AI market include AWS (US), Microsoft (US), Accenture (US), Alibaba (China), IBM (US), NVIDIA (US), Intel (US), Tencent (China), Pegasystems (US), Baidu (China), and ADDO AI (Singapore).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/citizen-services-ai.asp

Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/citizen-services-ai-market-147682438.html