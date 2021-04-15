Collateral Ligament Stabilizer System Market Revenue Drivers, Country Segment Trend & Opportunities

Felton, Calif., USA, Apr. 15, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Collateral Ligament Stabilizer System Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Collateral Ligament Stabilizer System Market size is expected to value at USD 2.36 billion by 2025. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the rise in geriatric population across the globe and constant demand of collateral ligament stabilizer systems (CLSS) from sports & fitness industry. Increase in number cases of sport-related trauma is predicted to boost demand of the collateral ligament stabilizer systems (CLSS) in the sports & fitness industry in upcoming years.

Key Players:

DePuy Synthes

Arthrex

Bauerfeind

DJO Global

DeRoyal Industries

Ossur

Darco International

Growth Drivers:

Critical injuries occurred during exercises or sporting events such as muscle sprains, ligament tear, trauma, dislocated shoulder-joints, and fracture are further propelling demand of the collateral ligament stabilizer systems (CLSS) in recent years. Globally, the collateral ligament stabilizer system industry is predicted to grow at CAGR of 6.7% in forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the market.

Growing concerns regarding prevalence of the chronic disorder among elderly population, which is expected to grow in coming years as well, is responsible for driving high-end demand of the collateral ligament stabilizer systems (CLSS). Similarly, increasing occurrence of arthritis and joint disorders among geriatric population due to weakness in knee ligaments with growing age, thus becoming prone to injuries. Such factors are anticipated to fuel growth of the collateral ligament stabilizer system market in coming years.

Rise in the road accidents is one of the primary cause of the injuries related to muscle sprains, ligament tear, and ligament trauma, thus attributing to the growth of the collateral ligament stabilizer system industry. As per recent report presented by World Health Organization (WHO), each year as many as ten million people are either injured or permanent disabled because of the road accidents. Collateral ligament stabilizer systems (CLSS) are excellent as knee braces or support to relive pain in joints.

Collateral Ligament Stabilizer System Ligament Outlook:

Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL)

Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL)

The medial collateral ligament (MCL) segment is expected to witness tremendous growth in upcoming years due to the rise in number of this medial collateral ligament (MCL) in juries. Similarly, the lateral collateral ligament (LCL) segment is anticipated to display a sustained growth in coming years. Increasing popularity of the lateral collateral ligament (LCL) stabilizers is credited to increased applications in personal care devices, sports injuries, and as an emergency medical device. Advantages associated with lateral collateral ligament (LCL) include high comfort level and favorable compensation policies. Such advantages are further propelling the demand of lateral collateral ligament (LCL) stabilizers in coming years.

Regional Outlook:

The collateral ligament stabilizer system industry is divided into regional market segment such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to growing cases of sports injuries in the region coupled with the rise in the adoption of latest technologies in healthcare sector and existence of well-established medical facilities. Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the collateral ligament stabilizer system market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Japan are leading the Asia-Pacific market with rise in the incidences related to chronic disorders such as osteoarthritis, increase rise in number of severe accident and trauma cases, and substantial investment by industry leaders in the region considering potential opportunities in the region.

