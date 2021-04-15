Europium Market Regional Outlook By Service, Deployment and Organization

Felton, Calif., USA, Apr. 15, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Europium Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Europium Market is anticipated to reach USD 308.9 million by 2025. Europium is a rare earth metal that is ductile and soft, slivery-white in color, instantly oxidizes in water and air. Europium is said to be mildly toxic in nature. It usually ignites in air at the temperature level ranging from 150°C to 180°C.

Key Players:

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.

Rare Element Resources Ltd.

Canada Rare Earth Corporation

Lynas Corporation Ltd.

China Minmetals Corporation

Neo Performance Materials

Indian Rare Earth Ltd.

Arafura Resources Ltd.

ACI Alloys

All-Chemie Ltd.

American Elements

Growth Drivers:

Globally, technical growth in the field of earth metal nano-crystals will drive the market growth. The factors that propel the growth of the Europium industry include increasing application scope of the product in the electrical, automobile, material sciences energy, and industries, developing interest from LEDs, and flat panel displays. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the development of the market including strict government regulations, high cost involved in Research and development. Europium Market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 4.6% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Application Outlook:

Permanent Magnets

Catalysts

Glass Polishing

Phosphors

Ceramics

Metal Alloys

Glass Additives

The “Phosphors” segment led the market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025 owing to the rising usage of the product for the manufacture of blue and red phosphors that is extensively used in smart phones, flat displays, and televisions.

End Use Outlook:

Consumer Electronics

Lighting

Semiconductors

Automotive

Healthcare

Nuclear Labs

Metallurgy

Anti-counterfeiting

The “Consumer Electronics” segment led the Europium industry in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025 owing to rising electronic industry globally, fast development of the consumer electronics industry (could be mainly ascribed to the increasing volume sales of wearables, 4K televisions, and smart phones, particularly in developing countries in the Asia Pacific region).

Regional Outlook:

Asia-Pacific accounted for the major share of the Europium Market Size in 2016 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include growing consumer electronics segment in developing economies such as India, China, Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia, is anticipated to propel the demand in the region in the forecast period.

