Laundry Detergent Market Growth Rate, End Use Insights and Key Companies Profile

The global Laundry Detergent Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Laundry Detergent Market is anticipated to reach USD 205.2 billion by 2025. Laundry detergent exist as a dry powder or liquid. Less expensive detergents have no enzymes. The factors that are playing a key role in raising the market share include rise in industrialization in the developing countries, urbanization, product introductions, augmentation in the disposable income, rising demand for eco-friendly liquid laundry detergents, growing penetration of washing machines, mounting demands from the developing nations, rise in the expenditure by the customers, and rising prerequisites among the masses.

Key Players:

Unilever

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Procter & Gamble

Lion Corporation

Kao Corporation

Method products, pbc.

Growth Drivers:

Laundry Detergents Market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 4.9% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including low durability of organic detergents, harmful effects of constituents used in laundry detergents on skin, increasing competition between global and regional companies and continuously fluctuating price of raw materials.

Application Outlook:

Household

Industrial or Institutional

The “Household” segment led the market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025 owing to increasing saturation of washing machines in emerging economies. The laundry detergent industry could be explored based on sale channel as Drugstores and pharmacies, Hypermarkets and supermarkets, and Convenience stores.

Product Outlook:

Powder detergents

Liquid detergents

Fabric softeners

Detergent tablets

The “Powder Detergents” segment led the Laundry Detergents Market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025 due to a huge population is based in rural parts and selection of powder-based products over the other products, and consumers’ preference for economical products. “Powder Detergents” segment is followed by “Liquid Detergent” segment.

Regional Outlook:

Asia-Pacific accounted for the major share of the Laundry Detergent Market Size in 2016 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include increased competition owing to increasing acceptance of regional brands, and growing prominence of regional brands in rural India, emerging economies, mounting disposable income of the population, wider customer base, and enhanced standard of living. Countries including China, and India have been recognized as the important contributors to the market growth.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the laundry detergent industry comprise Johnson & Son, Inc., BASF SE, AkzoNobel, DuPont, Unilever, Lion Group, The Dow Chemical Company, Henkel AG, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Procter & Gamble, and Amway. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

