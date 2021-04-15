Eyewear Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis

The future of the global eyewear market looks promising with opportunities in the online and offline retail industries. The global eyewear market is expected to reach an estimated $129.8 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 3.1% from 2021 to 2026. The major drivers for this market are upsurge in demand for prescription spectacles and contact lenses due to increases in vision impairments, growing geriatric population, and rising exposure of younger generation to smartphones and computer leads to problems with eyesight.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include development of brain-sensing eyewear, development of eco-friendly polymer material for spectacles frames and lenses, and growing use of colored contact lenses.

A total of 195 figures / charts and 153 tables are provided in this 330-page report to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below. To learn the scope, benefits, companies researched, and other details of the global eyewear market report, please download the report brochure.

The study includes trends and forecast for the global eyewear market by product type, distribution channel, gender, and region as follows:

By Product Type [Value ($M) and Volume (Million Units) from 2015 to 2026]:

Spectacles

Contact Lenses

Sunglasses

By Distribution Channel [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Units) from 2015 to 2026]:

Offline Channels

Online Channels

By Gender [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Units) from 2015 to 2026]:

Men

Women

By Region [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Units) from 2015 to 2026]:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

APAC

China

Japan

India

ROW

Brazil

Some of the Eyewear companies profiled in this report EssilorLuxottica, Carl Zeiss, Johnson & Johnson, BAUSCH and LOMB, Marchon, Fielmann, Alcon Vision, Hoya, and Safilo.

Lucintel forecasts that the spectacles will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to growing population suffering from vision problems, increasing awareness regarding eye healthcare, and growing number of users of smartphones and computers. Lucintel predicts that the sunglasses segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to changing fashion trends and increasing awareness regarding harmful effects of UV rays on the eyes.

Within the global eyewear market, offline will remain the largest distribution channel over the forecast period the forecast period due to increasing consumer preference towards after sales services and ease to make a choice of eyewear products.

APAC will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing awareness about eye healthcare, increase in population of vision deteriorates with ageing, and rising disposable incomes further accelerating the eyewear market growth in this region.