Medical Lifting Sling Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis

The future of the medical lifting sling market looks promising with opportunities in the home care, hospitals, and elderly care facilities. The global medical lifting sling market it is expected to reach an estimated $1.1 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 9.6% from 2020 to 2026. The major drivers for this market are increasing healthcare facilities, aging population, increasing incidences of lifestyle diseases, and high recovery cost of injuries.

Emerging trends, which have direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include introduction of clip slings and evolution of foam padding universal slings.

A total of 196 figures / charts and 155 tables are provided in this 285-page report to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below. To learn the scope of, benefits, companies researched and other details of medical lifting sling market in the healthcare industry report download the report brochure.



The study includes a trend and forecast for the medical lifting sling market by product, material, usage, end user, and region as follows:

By Product [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Thousand Units) from 2015 – 2026]:

Universal Slings

Transfer Slings

Hammock Slings

Standing Slings

Seating Slings

Toilet Slings

Bariatric Slings

Other Slings

By Material [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Thousand Units) from 2015 – 2026]:

Nylon

Padded

Mesh

Canvas

Others

By Usage [Value ($ Million) from 2015 – 2026]:

Reusable

Disposable

By End User [Value ($ Million) from 2015 – 2026]:

Home Care Facilities

Hospitals

Elderly Care Facilities

Other End Users

By Region [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Thousand Units) from 2015 – 2026]:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

Spain

France

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

The Rest of the World

Brazil

South Africa

Some of the medical lifting sling companies profiled in this report include Hill-Rom Holdings, Handicare Group, Invacare Corporation, ArjoHuntleigh, and Guldmann.

Lucintel forecasts that transfer slings will remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its multipurpose usage.

Within this market, the nylon segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to greater durability, reusability, and their availability in multiple shapes and sizes.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to increasing elderly population and rising cases of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.