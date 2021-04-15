Cellular Health Screening Market: Increasing Research Activities

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-15 — /EPR Network/ —

The global cellular health screening market is estimated to reach USD 3.42 billion by 2022 from USD 2.12 billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.

A number of factors such as increasing adoption of telomere performance programs for leading a healthy life; growing importance of healthy life expectancy (HALE); rising government focus towards preventive healthcare; rising geriatric population and resultant growth in the need for cellular health screening; increasing research activities; growing adoption of the direct-to-consumer approach; and the increasing burden of chronic diseases are driving the demand for global cellular health screening. On the other hand, problems associated with the transport of samples and differences in the cost of test kits offered by different companies are some of the factors that may hinder the overall growth of this market.

On the basis of type, the global market is segmented single test panels and multi-test panels. The multi-test panels segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The preference for multi-test panels is increasing in the market as they provide results for multiple biomarkers in a single exam.

The global market, by sample type is segmented into blood samples and other samples. In 2017, the blood samples segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The large share and high growth of this segment can primarily be attributed to the advantages associated with the use of blood samples, such as the accuracy and reliability of test results.

In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the global market. Factors such as growing government focus towards preventive healthcare, increasing burden of chronic diseases, increasing research activities, rising geriatric population, and growing number of local players operating in the region are expected to drive the growth of this regional segment.

Asia is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of the Asian Cellular Health Testing Market can be attributed to the rising geriatric population, increasing burden of chronic diseases, expansion opportunities for market players, and growing number of initiatives to create awareness about healthy lifestyles and preventive healthcare in several Asian countries

The global market is highly competitive with the presence of several small and big players. Prominent players in the cellular heath screening market include Genova Diagnostics (US), Telomere Diagnostics (US), Life Length (Spain), Quest Diagnostics (US), Repeat Diagnostics (Canada), SpectraCell Laboratories (US), Zimetry LLC (US), Cell Science Systems (US), Titanovo, Inc. (US), Segterra, Inc. (US), LabCorp Holdings (US), BioReference Laboratories (US), Immundiagnostik AG (Germany), DNA Labs (India), and Cleveland HeartLab, Inc. (US).

