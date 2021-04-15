Veterinary CT Scanner Market: Applications of Veterinary CT Scanner in Neurology to Drive the Growth

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-15 — /EPR Network/ —

The growth of the global veterinary CT scanners market during the forecast period is mainly driven by the increase in animal healthcare spending and growing pet insurance purchase, the growing companion animal population, increase in the number of veterinary practitioners and their income levels in developed regions, and launch of advanced, innovative CT scanners.

The veterinary CT scanners market is expected to reach USD 173.7 million by 2022 from an estimated USD 122.3 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 7.3%.

Applications of veterinary CT scanner in neurology to drive the growth of veterinary CT Scanners market.

Neurology

CT is a common technique utilized for the diagnosis of various brain disorders, stroke, and neurological injuries. CT is widely used to diagnose intervertebral disc herniation in animals. As compared to MRI, CT boasts greater image generation speed as well as a lower cost.

Oncology

CT and PET/CT are widely used imaging techniques for cancer detection in animals. CT is a preferred method to detect various cancers, including lung cancer and abdominal & bone tumors. It also provides a higher resolution than radiographs and ultrasound. CT is the modality of choice for guidance in many interventional procedures in humans due to its superior contrast, spatial resolution, and its high image quality, especially in areas such as the lung retroperitoneum and bone.

Orthopedics & Traumatology

CT scanning is commonly used for the diagnosis of joint diseases such as arthritis, osteoporosis, lameness diseases, angular limb deformities, bone fractures, and acute traumas in companion animals, equines, livestock, and zoo animals. CT scanners create three-dimensional images of a structure, which is useful in the pre-operative planning of fracture repair or the identification of lesion margins.

Other Applications

Other applications include cardiology, renal disorders, nephrology, dentistry, gastroenterology, gynecology, and respiratory applications. The growing prevalence of renal, oral, gastrointestinal, and respiratory diseases; increasing number of cardiac patients; and increasing usage of CT systems for the diagnosis of heart & blood vessel diseases are expected to drive the growth of this segment.

North America dominated the market in 2016

North America accounted for the largest share of the veterinary MRI market in 2016, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The largest share of this region is mainly attributed to the increasing adoption of pet animals, the growing pet insurance industry, and rising veterinary healthcare expenditure in the region.

Leading Companies

Key players considered in the analysis of the veterinary CT scanners market are GE Healthcare (US), Canon, Inc. (Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation) (Japan), Epica Medical Innovations (US), NeuroLogica Corporation (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Animage LLC (US), QR srl (Italy), GIN ApS (Denmark), and 4DDI (U.S.).

