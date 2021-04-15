Water-borne Gains Traction in Stain Resistant Coatings Production: Fact.MR

Rockville, United States, 2021-Feb-10 — /EPR Network/ —

The global stain resistant coatings market is estimated to display healthy growth prospects for the period of forecast between 2021 and 2031. This can be attributed to the growing roles of stain resistant coatings in multiple end use industries including metal and textile processing. As per the recent Fact.MR market study, the use of stain resistant coatings in architectural applications will help in the generation of profitable long-term growth opportunities. The market is displaying steady recovery as the covid-19 pandemic subsides, supported by healthcare sector applications.

According to a report by the Institution of Civil Engineers, the global construction and building sector is expected to rise by US$ 8 trillion by 2030. Increasing levels of population levels in urban centers, and the resultant investments in construction is likely to drive growth opportunities for market players in the long term.

“A wide scope of application of stain resistant coatings for cookware & bakeware, textile softeners & repellents, electronics, architectural coverings, and transportation create opportunities for growth in the industry. Rapid rise of urbanization and development in emerging economies will create a long-term positive impact on industry,” says the FACT.MR analyst.

Request a report sample with 170 pages to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5588

Key Takeaways

Water-borne coatings to reflect relatively faster growth owing to reduced hazards from lower HAP and VOC emissions.

PTFE coatings to witness surge in sales owing to superior temperature and chemical resistance properties.

Building and construction applications account for substantial revenue share, driven by real estate investments in North America and Asia.

Germany will reflect strong potential for growth owing to its role as an automotive production hub.

India and China are expected to drive strong demand on the back of urbanization and industrialization efforts.

Qatar and Saudi Arabia are likely to generate opportunities owing to investments in construction sector.

Driving Factors

Improvements in high performance characteristics is driving adoption, especially in the automotive sector.

Cost-efficiency and lower maintenance has increased use of stain resistant coatings in engineering applications.

Continued investments into industrialization of emerging economies in the Asia Pacific support growth.

Key Restraints

Environment and health related hazards associated to solvent-based coatings are limiting adoption rates.

Applications on textile substrates attract dust and create challenges for further coating.

COVID-19 Impact on Stain Resistant Coatings Market

The stain resistant coatings market has been adversely impacted by the covid-19 pandemic, largely owing to the lockdown restrictions on varied end use industries including construction, textiles, and automotive production.

Restrictions on activities in these industries have impaired short-term growth in the market. Stain resistant coatings are likely to recover steadily on the back of healthcare applications and the gradual relaxation of lockdown restrictions through 2021 in the post-pandemic period.

Discover more about the Stain Resistant Coatings Market, with 84 tables, 148 figures, and 170 pages. Request methodology at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=5588

Competitive Landscape

3M Company, Akzo Nobel N.V., APV Engineered Coatings, Axalta Coating Systems LLC, BASF SE, Crypton LLC, Nanotex LLC, ICL Phosphate Specialty, Nippon Paint Co. Ltd., PPG Industries, Teijin Frontier Co. Ltd., The Chemours Company, The Dow Chemical Company, and the Sherwin Williams Company are some of the more prominent stain resistant coatings manufacturers in the global market.

Stain resistant coatings market players have been displaying increased focus on investments into research and development efforts towards the expansion of product portfolios to consolidate market position, for long-term positive growth prospects.

For instance, In March 2021, ClearSpan Structures has announced the introduction of its PPG PSX 700 FD painting system, which includes stain resistance customizations. In March 2019, Stahl launched the Relca HY-288 coating, which is characterized by a hybrid hydrophobic dispersion design for stain resistance. In October 2020, IFS Coatings introduced IFS PureClad FFT, a high-performance, stain resistant powder coating aimed towards application on metal substrates.

About the Report

This study offers readers a comprehensive market forecast of the stain resistant coatings market. Global, regional and country-level analysis of the top industry trends impacting the stain resistant coatings market is covered in this Fact.MR study. The report offers insights on the stain resistant coatings market on the basis of technology (solvent-based, water-based, and others), chemistry (siloxane copolymers, polytetrafluoroethylene, ethylene tetrafluoroethylene, polyvinylidene fluoride, and others), and application (architectural coatings, textile softeners & repellents, cookware & bakeware, transportation, and others), across seven regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at – https://www.accesswire.com/634028/Water-borne-Gains-Traction-in-Stain-Resistant-Coatings-Production-FactMR

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage of Chemical & Materials Landscape

Gas Separation Membrane Market– Get the latest insights on the global gas separation membrane market through FACT.MR’s report covering analysis for projection period (2020-2030).

Aliphatic Amines Market– FACT.MR’s study on the aliphatic amines market covers trends, tech innovations, players, and strategies for 2018-2028.

Nylon Market– Obtain analysis on the global nylon market through FACT.MR’s latest report covering competitive analysis, key regions, along with segmental analysis for 2019-2029.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries.Fact.MR is headquartered in Dubai. Fact.MR’s latestmarket research reports industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and take critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates