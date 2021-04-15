Botnet Detection Market by Component, Application Area Website Security, Mobile App Security, API Security, Deployment Mode, Organization Size- Global Forecast to 2023

According to new research report “Botnet Detection Market by Component (Standalone Solution, Service), Application Area (Website Security, Mobile App Security, API Security), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premises), Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region – Global Forecast to 2023″, The botnet detection market is expected to grow from USD 203.2 Million in 2018 to USD 1,191.1 Million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 42.4%.

The major factors driving the botnet detection market include the need for security against the bad bot traffic, rising number of smartphones users, and increasing adoption of APIs.

The media and entertainment industry vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the global botnet detection market during the forecast period

The media and entertainment industry vertical is expected to be fastest growing, due to the increasing bot attacks on this industry vertical through ad frauds. With digitalization and the proliferation, the media and entertainment companies have realized the need for botnet detection solutions to protect and secure their databases, applications, and websites.

North America is expected to hold the largest market size in the botnet detection market during the forecast period

North America is expected to hold the largest market size and dominate the botnet detection market from 2018 to 2023, due to the presence of major botnet detection vendors. The organizations in this region are increasingly adopting advanced botnet detection solutions and services to protect websites, mobile apps, and APIs from bot attacks.

The solution segment is estimated to hold the largest market size in the botnet detection market in 2018

The solution segment is expected to dominate the botnet detection market in terms of its contribution to the overall market shares. As the sophistication level in bot-attacks is increasing, organizations are deploying botnet detection solutions to protect against advanced persistent bots. With the implementation of botnet detection and mitigation solution, public and private organizations can accurately detect and categorize bot types, bot traffic, and their sources; reduce server loads and bandwidth costs; and enhance user experience across their websites.

The major botnet detection vendors include Akamai Technologies (US), Imperva (US), Distil Networks (US), PerimeterX (US), ShieldSquare (India), Unfraud (US), Instart Logic (US), Pixalate (US), AppsFlyer (US), Intechnica (UK), Zenedge (US), Reblaze (Israel), White Ops(US), Shape Security (US), Integral Ad Science (US), InfiSecure (India), DataDome (France), CriticalBlue (UK), Digital Hands (US), Variti (Switzerland), Stealth Security (US), Unbotify (Israel), Kasada (Australia), Mfilterit (India), and White Diagnostic (US).

