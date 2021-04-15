Polymer Foam Market Insights and Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis Report by 2025

Felton, California , USA, Apr 15, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global Polymer Foam Market size is estimated to reach USD 144.46 billion by 2025 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. Polymer foam is a combination of gas and solid phase together formed by the dispersion of gas in a polymer matrix.

The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of polymer foam market are energy conservation & energy sustainability, the rising demand from end-users, and the rising demand for polymer foam from the Asia Pacific. However, the fluctuations in raw material costs may restrain the overall market growth in the years to come. Polymer foam industry is segmented based on type, application, and region.

The polymer foam market is segmented by type comprising Melamine foam, polyurethane (PU) foam, polyolefin foam, polystyrene foam, phenolic foam, polyvinyl chloride (PVC) foam. Polyurethane (PU) foam sector accounted for the substantial market share of polymer foam and estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason could be the high demand from end-users like packaging, automotive, building and construction, and others.

The polymer foam market categorized based on applications like marine, packaging, rail, building & construction, automotive, wind, furniture & bedding, and others. Building and construction accounted for the substantial market share of polymer foam and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come attributing to increase in product applications for wire and cables, insulation purposes, molding, and others. Also, automotive and packaging sector is estimated to grow at the faster pace in the years to come.

Globally, Asia Pacific accounted for the substantial market share of polymer foam and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason behind the overall market growth could be the developments in automotive and building & construction industry, the rising focus on research and development sector, government initiatives, and expansion of packaging and automobile industries in developing countries. Also, the growing foreign investment may also boost the overall market in the years to come. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of polymer foam in this region.

The key players of polymer foam industry are Recticel Group, BASF SE, Armacell International S.A., Woodbridge Foam Corporation, Zotefoams PL, JSP Corporation, Sealed Air Corporation, and Borealis AG. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition.

