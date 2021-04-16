CELLINK Life Sciences Makes Great Strides in Bioconvergence

Boston, MA, 2021-Apr-16 — /EPR Network/ — CELLINK Life Sciences is pleased to announce they are making great strides in healthcare through the use of bioconvergence. The technology used in the healthcare field is rapidly changing. With the help of bioconvergence, treatments are possible today that weren’t available just a few years ago, helping to advance the healthcare field.

CELLINK Life Sciences is a network of labs throughout the world with a team of hardworking scientists who look at all aspects of biology to create the medications and other treatments available to the healthcare industry today. Today’s healthcare advancements have gone beyond simple biology and now implement various aspects of IT, engineering and nanotech to create treatment options medical professionals could only dream about in the past.

CELLINK offers a variety of products, all carefully developed and tested to help make advancements in the healthcare industry possible. Some of the products offered include bioprinting, biosciences, bioinks and other biomaterials, consumables and sanitizing solutions. These products are useful in various applications across the healthcare industry, bringing healthcare into the future.

Anyone interested in learning about the bioconvergence work performed can find out more by visiting the CELLINK Life Sciences website or by calling 1-833-CELLINK.

About CELLINK Life Sciences: CELLINK Life Sciences is a leading bioconvergence laboratory with locations around the world, providing the assistance needed to take healthcare into the future. They strive to develop products that will advance healthcare and help more people live healthier, more productive lives. With nearly 1700 published articles, they are working hard to continue producing groundbreaking research.

