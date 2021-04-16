How OzFoodHunter Helps Restaurants To Survive During The Pandemic

Brisbane, Australia, 2021-Apr-16 — /EPR Network/ — With the sudden outbreak of the coronavirus, the whole world went through an unimaginable situation. In other words, COVID-19 brought our lives to a standstill without any excitement and colors. In every corner, people were grief-stricken and lost the enthusiasm to live a normal day again. However, such a condition cannot prevail forever. In the absence of social interaction, the food industry players introduced some significant working style changes such as contactless delivery and pre-ordering option to avoid queues. It was undoubtedly a new thing to witness during the pandemic days.

OzFoodHunter, an Australian food delivery app, also infused multiple hygienic measures to enhance customers’ safety. It was definitely impossible for the diners to get the food from outside during the lockdown scenario. However, food is something people cannot live without. Moreover, apart from the home-made meals, people often cannot resist tasting some restaurant delicacies. Here lies the importance of a food delivery mobile application. With such an excellent tool in your hand, impossible things can also become possible.

Significance of OzFoodHunter In The Tough Times

During the challenging days of the pandemic, a secured app was the essential medium for people to Order Food. Customers can order very quickly from their locals. Moreover, it was a hard time for the restaurants to continue their business, to make their lives a little easier; OzFoodHunter supports the restaurant owners to improve their business. Our Food Ordering system is user-friendly. There is no signup charges or Contract.

Just like other countries, Australia is also suffered a lot. OzFoodHunter captured the majority of the population by delivering foods from people’s favorite restaurants.

Furthermore, it took all the precautions for a contactless food delivery system. People learned a new way of leading the lives amidst the lockdown period. OzFoodHunter considers the customers’ preferences to be the priority with only a few clicks, 24/7 customer service, Friendly customer support for both customers and restaurant owners.

OzFoodHunter providing you lunch and dinner from the best restaurants in every town in All over Australia. Our success is obvious from the positive feedbacks from the customers

Secure Payment

OzFoodHunter website provides 3d secured Commonwealth payment gateway for all online transactions. Our website constructed with highly secured certified (SSL). All our user’s personal information are stored with a highly secured firewall protecting system and kept confidentially.

Benefits for restaurant Owners:

Restaurant owners will get numerous benefits when partnering with OzFoodHunter. As a Small business, restaurant owners don’t have time and money to reach local people in their suburbs. OzFoodHunter providing Free Website for restaurant owners to reach new customers and we won’t stop there. We are providing Free Digital marketing services for the restaurant business in free of cost to reach more customers and increase revenue

OzFoodHunter charges very less commission compared to other competitors without compromising on quality. Moreover, we are providing good offers and discount coupons which encourage customers to place orders again and again.

Other Benefits:

Separate App for restaurant owners.

Free Android printer to receive Orders

No Signup charges

No Contract

Food safety

OzFoodHunter follows the highest standards in maintaining Hygiene from restaurant delivery staff and customers. Many other blogs and food safety tips shared through our social media platforms every day to make awareness to customers as well as restaurant partners. In that way, it also makes sure that the restaurant staff practices the necessary actions for safe and protected cooking and packaging.

Our organization urges the public to stay safe within their homes and not worry about food. Along with the work-from-home system, people now got used to order-from-home also. Just enter your suburb and address, search for the cuisine you want and click the one single order online button. Our fastest delivery partner will approach your doorstep, irrespective of the time. If something tastes better than you expected, just you could use the OzFoodHunter to express your surprise to your doorstep. So, now enjoy the midnight ice-creams too, OzFoodHunter is here to help always to customers at any time. Now you can enjoy your Quality time with Good Food.

“Good Food means a Good Life”