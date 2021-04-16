Get Rid of Double Chin Permanently with Rolle Oral and Facial Surgery

Cornelius, NC, 2021-Apr-16 — /EPR Network/ — Get rid of your double chin permanently with the effective and FDA-approved Kybella treatment from Rolle Oral and Facial Surgery. This is a dermal filler that, when injected, melts the fat cells under your chin, making fat accumulation impossible for the rest of your life. Now, get a well-defined jawline and the perfect appearance with Rolle Oral and Facial Surgery.

We got to talk to Dr. Richard Rolle Jr., the founder of Rolle Oral and Facial Surgery. While talking about the procedure, he said, “When we talk about Kybella, generally, patients have many questions. During the consultation, I answer all their questions. I evaluate how many sittings a patient need for the whole treatment to work. I make sure that he or she gets to understand beforehand what they are getting into. This is the best double chin solution one can find.”

Why Rolle Oral and Facial Surgery

Rolle Oral and Facial Surgery is founded by Dr. Richard Rolle Jr., a reputed oral and maxillofacial surgeon with 30 years of experience. He is a specialist in FDA-approved injectables. If you are getting Kybella double chin treatment here, you will get,

FDA approved procedure with guaranteed results

Permanent solution for double chin problem

Zero downtime

Visible results in 4 sittings

Non-invasive technique

For more detail, visit rolleoralfacialsurgery.com or dial 704-892-9500 now.

About Rolle Oral and Facial Surgery

Rolle Oral and Facial Surgery is a popular clinic of oral and maxillofacial surgery based in Cornelius, offering treatments in Charlotte and other areas of the state of North Carolina.

CONTACT:

Rolle Oral and Facial Surgery

Address: 9615 Caldwell Commons Circle Suite B

City: Cornelius

State: North Carolina

Postcode: 28031

Country: USA

Telephone: 704-892-9500

Website: https://rolleoralfacialsurgery.com/

Email: info@rolleoralfacialsurgery.com

