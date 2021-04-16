Get Excellent Skin Enhancement And Treatments From Dr Firas Al-Niaimi

London, UK, 2021-Apr-16 — /EPR Network/ — Dr Firas Al-Niaimi (https://drfirasalniaimi.co.uk/) is an award-winning cosmetic and medical dermatologist who established a Harley Street clinic specialising in High Intensity Focused Ultrasound or HIFU treatment London wide. His beauty treatments are sought-after as they promise clients the most desirable results, thanks to his proven skills and expertise.

He provides everyone with skin tightening procedures that do not require clients to go under the knife. These include anti-wrinkle solutions, dermal fillers, and more. By working with him, clients can guarantee to experience little to no pain when undergoing treatments. They will also receive the beneficial of having limited recovery time, which allows them to resume their daily routines after the procedure.

Dr Firas Al-Niaimi is also widely known for his laser treatments, including laser skin tightening, laser resurfacing, and laser dermatology to mention but a few. These highly advanced treatment options can rejuvenate skin that has been unfortunately damaged by the sun’s harmful rays or affected by ageing. It also gets rid of fine lines and wrinkles that most women dread. With his laser treatments, clients can guarantee faster development of collagen and elastin, allowing their skin to retain its natural glow and elasticity.

Aside from beauty enhancement treatments, clients can also book a consultation if they suffer from various skin conditions such as acne scarring, hair loss, Hyperhidrosis or excessive sweating, and more. Dr Firas Al-Niaimi knows the best approach that best suits an individual’s needs. He thoroughly analyses the patient’s condition before making a detailed beauty treatment plan to achieve his client’s goals.

Apart from building a customised plan of action, the doctor himself builds professional relationship with his patients to establish trust and comfort during consultation. Having accomplished an advanced dermatological surgery and laser fellowship, patients can only expect the best results from this globally competitive dermatologist and his team. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, this prominent guest speaker, scientific researcher, and author ensures to deliver excellent care among those needing skin improvement.

Testimonials from his former patients express their gratitude from the satisfaction they experienced throughout the process. Most of them highly recommend Dr Firas Al-Niaimi to others simply because of his welcoming, trustworthy, and humble nature.

Interested parties may visit their website at https://drfirasalniaimi.co.uk/ to learn more.

About Dr Firas Al-Niaimi

Dr Firas Al-Niaimi is highly-qualified and seasoned consultant dermatologist who specialises in a number of laser, surgical, and non-surgical skin tightening procedures at his Harley Street clinic. His 20 years of experience in the field enabled him to execute advanced dermatological techniques which heal and prevent several skin problems. Among his expertise include cheek fillers, best rosacea treatments, and other serious skin conditions.