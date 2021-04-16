Online Community Enabling Java developers To Upskill for Career Growth

Pearland, Texas, 2021-Apr-16 — /EPR Network/ — Over a hundred seasoned Java professionals collaborate, exchange industry-specific information and receive relevant job placement opportunities on JavaXperts by Xperti, an online Slack community that aims to bring like-minded tech talent together.

The online community, launched in November 2020 to encourage collaboration among Java developers, coders, and programmers in different locations across the US, is now gaining momentum as members share common goals and support each other on their way to have successful careers. It offers a cost-effective communication tool where mid and top tier Java professionals discuss trending industry topics, post queries, and receive answers, and at the same time it offers a dynamic tech recruiting alternative.

“We ensure that JavaXperts by Xperti brings value to all its members and provides opportunities for self-development and continuing professional learning”, says Saira Irfan, community manager.

“Java developers are spread across the breadth of the country. Geographic limitation is one major factor that led to the launch of this virtual community initiative. Given the constant need for tech professionals to stay up-to-date with advanced knowledge, it will help members foster shared values and enhance networking”, she adds.

With a significant increase in remote working and learning during COVID-19, this online Java community looks like a game changer in the tech recruiting space.

Jordan Brown, a senior Java programmer who recently became part of the   shares, “I am happy to be collaborating with hundreds of tech professionals on this virtual platform. It helps me get quick industry updates and ideas that I might miss on because of my hectic work schedule.”

