Red Bixbite Solutions Pvt Ltd is now Authorised Google Workspace Reseller Partner

Pune, India, 2021-Apr-16 — /EPR Network/ — Red Bixbite Solutions, One of the leading business services and solution providers in India, Announced that it is now an official reseller partner with Google Workspace previously known as G-Suite. Red Bixbite Solutions, Provide workspace services to their client’s team to connect on a daily basis over Google platforms in order to bring ease in working smart and fast.

Red Bixbite Solutions, as Google Workspace Reseller partner is committed to get you not only the best pricing and support, but you get the ease of onboarding. We believe that the best way to reach and help more Indian businesses and their clients is via Google Workspace in the era of remote work practices. Google workspace will enable your team, Work smarter and faster and bring you together in real-time with industry-leading integrated, cloud-based productivity tools. More than 6 billion users worldwide rely on Google Workspace to streamline their workflows.

To learn more about Red Bixbite’s Google Workspace services, Visit: https://redbixbite.com/google-workspace/

“We are very much excited to work as a Google Workspace partner”, said Ahmad Khan, Spokesperson for Red Bixbite Solutions Pvt. Ltd., “It’s clear that most businesses are looking for new affordable solutions so their employees can work remotely without any issues or lack of communication during the pandemic”.

About Red Bixbite

Red Bixbite Solutions Pvt. Ltd. expertise in providing automation solutions, E-Governance and Internet marketing solutions. We all know and realize that the world is moving digitally and individuals invest the larger part of their time over the Internet, Our team is made up of Domain specialists, Market researcher, Analyst, Designer, Data scientist, Developer to get the desired outcome for our clients. We are committed to providing high-quality services to our clients and an excellent working environment for associates.

Visit us for more information: https://redbixbite.com