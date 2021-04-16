Ready Set Maids Expands Their Houston Office

Houston, TX, 2021-Apr-16 — /EPR Network/ — Ready Set Maids is pleased to announce they have recently expanded their Houston office in order to help more people keep their homes clean and healthy. Throughout the pandemic, the cleaning company has helped their community live healthier, safer and easier lives in the Houston area.

The professional team at Ready Set Maids has strict Covid-19 protocols in place to protect their employees and their clients. They are also using stricter regulations when it comes to cleaning their clients’ homes. They are among the most affordable, friendly and reliable cleaning services in Texas, providing their clients with a thorough clean that will ensure their homes are safer and healthier. Their cleaning services are customized based on each client’s needs.

The company states, “It has never been more important to keep a clean and tidy home than it is today, and we are here to help our community do just that.” With convenient appointment times and a 200 percent guarantee on their work, clients can rest assured their homes will be thoroughly cleaned to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and ensure a healthier lifestyle for the whole family. With their expanded service in Houston, they are able to provide this trusted service to even more clients.

Anyone interested in learning about the cleaning services offered can find out more by visiting the Ready Set Maids website or by calling 1-832-939-4500.

About Ready Set Maids : Ready Set Maids is a residential cleaning service providing cleaning services to residences throughout the Houston area and beyond. They have adopted new cleaning protocols to better manage Covid-19 and to ensure their clients’ homes are safer and healthier than ever. The company also provides office cleaning, move-in and move-out services and deep cleaning.

