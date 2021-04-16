Creative Multimedia Group conducted a Workshop on Hyper Realistic Rangoli Art

Hyderabad, Telangana, India, 2021-Apr-16 — /EPR Network/ — Creative Multimedia Group is India’s leading Animation, VFX, Web and Graphic Education facility. The CEO of Creative Multimedia Group, Mr. Buggaveeti Raja Sekhar has more than 23 years of digital media education experience. Digital media education powerhouse “Creative Multimedia” has conducted an exclusive, knowledge and skill-loaded workshop on Hyper Realistic art for Animation & VFX students.

India’s premier destination for Creative Multimedia, widely acknowledged as an ivy-league digital media education powerhouse organized an exclusive art workshop for its B.A. Visual Arts (Animation & VFX and Applied Art) students.

The workshop was conducted by Pramod Sahu, a Raipur-based internationally reputed Artist, Culturalist & Social Entrepreneur.

Bringing his vast experience to the workshop, Mr. Pramod delivered an enlightening session on “Hyper-realistic Rangoli” art. He also shared precious insights and tips on how to build a solid foundation and pursue a professionally enriching career in the world of art. Attendees were mesmerized by seeing the hyper realistic portrait of legendary singer SP Balasubramanyam which took around 15 hours to create for Pramod Sahu.

The 5-day workshop on ‘Hyper Realistic Portrait’ design was held at the campus of Creative Multimedia College in Dilsukhnagar, Hyderabad. The workshop was conducted from 10 in the morning to 6 in the evening each day.

Speaking on the occasion, Creative Multimedia CEO Raja Sekhar Buggaveeti said: “This workshop is part of the many continuous initiatives of Creative Multimedia aimed at Enhancing Employability of students and equipping them with the knowledge and job skills required for the workplace.”

“Creative Multimedia owns and operates CMCFA (Creative Multimedia College of Fine Arts), India’s leading Fine Arts college offering the in-demand 3-year B.A. Visual Arts (Animation & VFX) and B.A. (Applied Art) Degree programs in association with the famed Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University – Hyderabad”, says Raja Buggaveeti, the founder of Creative Multimedia.

“Ever since inception, Creative Multimedia has been committed to “Enhancing Employability” of its student’s and helping them gain the competitive edge in their careers. By focusing on foundational job skills such as drawing, students gain transferable skills enabling global employment opportunities across industries.

The college has shaped scores of winning careers and is considered a springboard to career success for students aspiring for a bright future in the global digital media and entertainment industry”, concluded Sekhar Buggaveeti, the CEO of Creative Multimedia.

