Maryland Fill Dirt Contractor Lists Fill Dirt Disposal Ideas

Fairfax, Virginia, 2021-Apr-16 — /EPR Network/ — Dirt Connections, a Maryland fill dirt contractor, recently released a blog listing fill dirt disposal ideas. Excess fill dirt can easily be removed or reused to help homeowners access and enjoy their yards after a major project.

Fill dirt is an easily compacted type of dirt that does not contain organic matter or large rocks. This makes it ideal for projects like pool fillings, grading and leveling land, and other applications that require a strong and stable base. Most fill dirt is unscreened, though screened fill dirt — which has had nearly all rocks and particles above a certain size removed — is also available. This type of fill dirt is more expensive but a good choice for projects that require additional precision.

Many projects result in extra fill dirt after completion, and this dirt can take up space that’s needed for other activities. One of the ways to have it removed is to rent a roll off dumpster, load it up, and call the rental company to have it removed. You can also make an online listing for free fill dirt or leave a “free fill dirt” sign on your lawn to allow neighbors to take what they need for their own projects. Junk removal companies and contractors may also offer fill dirt removal services for smaller amounts of dirt under two tons. You can also haul the dirt to a landfill or a landscape supplier yourself if you have a flatbed truck. Finally, if you have the space, you can store fill dirt for future projects like raised garden beds or DIY fire pits.

Reach out to Dirt Connections for more information on what to do with your unwanted fill dirt. Dirt Connections offers fill dirt delivery and removal services and can quickly remove unwanted dirt from your property, saving you time in dealing with removal yourself and allowing you to enjoy your yard as quickly as possible.

