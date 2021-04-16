ENTREPRENEURSHIP beyond Pandemic

Kolkota, India, 2021-Apr-16 — /EPR Network/ —

An Entrepreneur

An entrepreneur is someone who develops a business model, acquires the mandatory physical and human capital to begin a brand new venture, and operationalizes it and is chargeable for its success or failure.

Skills of An Entrepreneur

Moving to the abilities and capabilities that an entrepreneur has to have, first and foremost, he or she needs to be an innovator who contains a game changing idea or a potentially new concept which will reach the crowded marketplace. Note that investors usually tend to speculate in ideas and ideas which they feel would generate adequate returns for his or her capital and investments and hence, the entrepreneur must have a very innovative idea for a brand-new venture.

Leadership Mind

Apart from this, the entrepreneur has to have excellent organizational and other people management skills as he or she must build the organization or the venture from scratch and needs to bond along with his or her employees further as vibe well with the opposite stakeholders to confirm success of the venture.

Further, the entrepreneur must be a pacesetter who can inspire his or her employees furthermore as be a visionary and an individual with a way of mission because it is very important that the entrepreneur motivates and drives the venture. this suggests that leadership, values, team building skills, and managerial abilities are the key skills and attributes that an entrepreneur must have.

Creativity

We often hear the term creative destruction being spoken about when talking about how some companies change state whereas others succeed similarly as maintain their leadership position within the marketplace. Creative destruction refers to the replacement of inferior products and corporations by more efficient, innovative, and artistic ones wherein the capitalist market based ecosystem ensures that only the most effective and brightest survive whereas others are blown away by the gales of creative destruction. In other words, entrepreneurs with game changing ideas and therefore the skills and attributes that are needed to succeed make sure that their products, brands, and ventures take market share off from existing companies that are either not creating values or are simply inefficient and stuck in a very time warp wherein they’re unable to work out the writing on the wall. Therefore, this process of destroying the old and therefore the inefficient through newer and artistic ideas is said as creative destruction which is usually what the entrepreneur does when he or she launches a replacement venture.

The Path of Entrepreneurship Ecosystem

Finally, note the employment of the term nurturing ecosystem. this suggests that even as entrepreneurs cannot succeed if they lack the required attributes, they can’t succeed even having them but living in an environment or a rustic that doesn’t encourage risk or tolerate failure and more importantly, is unable to produce them with the monetary and human capital needed for fulfillment. this implies that the United States of America remains the preeminent country for entrepreneurship because it has the ecosystem needed for these entrepreneurs to succeed whereas in many countries, it’s often impossible or difficult to seek out funding, go through bureaucratic procedure, and make sure that the environmental factors don’t inhibit entrepreneurship.

The right mindset, attitude towards solution, a passion to pursue goals, really required to be in the dream of Entrepreneurship. XPERT is offering bootcamp for entrepreneurs to develop the skills, attitude and live with the success towards building the dream product.