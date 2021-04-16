Digital Marketing: Expectation Vs. Reality

Smeaton Grange, Australia, 2021-Apr-16 — /EPR Network/ — Words can’t emphasise enough the great opportunities that digital marketing has brought to brands. Still, many business owners have flawed ideas about digital marketing that hinders them from enjoying its full benefits.

In today’s article, we will attempt to debunk these marketing myths once and for all. By the end of this post, our hope is for you to get a better understanding of the whole concept of digital marketing, and get your mind ready for the exciting benefits that are ahead of you.

Expectation: Everyone is a marketer.

Reality: Only an expert marketer can come up with a marketing strategy that performs.

There’s no denying that technology has made marketing simpler and more powerful for business owners. However, many seem to think that marketing itself is as easy as 1-2-3. While the process itself can be understood and done at everyone’s convenience, keep in mind that there’s still a lot of things that go with setting up a winning digital marketing campaign. Case in point, branding, and strategy.

Sure, you know how to do graphic design, but do you know how to design marketing collaterals that sell? You might know how to write, but do you know how to write copies that trigger conversion? Continue reading..