Resume Services Hobart – Amp-Up Your Resume expands resume writing services into Tasmania

Hobart, Australia, 2021-Apr-16 — /EPR Network/ — Amp-Up Your Resume has recently announced their expansion in Hobart to serve the requirements of Tasmanian job seekers.

Whilst they actively service Sydney and surrounding regions with their resume writing services, Hobart has been targeted as one of their geographical focus areas as it where one of their largest customer bases come from.

The new satellite office located at Level 2, 162 Macquarie Street, Hobart, TAS 7000 allows them to provide expert local knowledge for resume writing within the Hobart region and surrounding suburbs.

Amp-Up Your Resume has been marketing job seekers for over 10 years, assisting them to brand themselves effectively through their resumes and CVs to position them for their next career target. Aside from resume / CV, they also offer cover letters, selection criteria and LinkedIn profile development.

Amp-Up Your Resume specialises in school leavers, career changers, return to work applicants, migrants, specialist roles (such as Doctors, Engineers and Lawyers), as well as those with significant career gaps and other complex career histories. With over a decade of rich experience in resume writing services in Australia, Amp-Up Your Resume now aims to market job seekers in Tasmania for their next career moves.

It is through Amp-Up Your Resume’s vast experience in local and internal job markets that gives them specialist knowledge to a wide range of sectors and all levels of customer needs, from fresh graduates to senior executives.

Amp-Up Your Resume intends to help Tasmanian job seekers to prepare impactful resumes, cover letters and selection criteria. All resumes and other application documents are designed to stand out in Tasmania’s ultra-competitive job market. They have partnered with thousands of clients across diverse industries including IT, Sales/Marketing, Retail, Hospitality, Finance/Banking/Accounting, Engineering, Construction, Trades and Real Estate.