Anti-Fog Additives Market Analysis, Trends and Driver Forecast to 2024

Felton, California , USA, Apr 16, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — In 2015, the global market size of anti-fog additives was estimated to be USD 1.22 billion globally. The market is projected to grow considerably over the upcoming period due to its increasing demand from films of agricultural. Anti-fog products find it’s applications as polymer concentrates or coatings. Anti-fog additives by its physiological characteristics reduce the water droplets induced surface energy that forms on the surface of the polymer, owing to which the precipitations combine and forms a coat on transparent films, enhancing appearance and visibility.

Anti-fog additives are being widely used by industries such as agriculture, optical glasses, automobiles and packaging as it improves visibility by reducing fog. Its low production cost combined with the robust growth in food packaging and processing industries in developing and emerging economies such as India, China, Thailand, and Vietnam are estimated to trigger industry growth during the period forecasted. Shifting consumer preference for packaged food due to busy lifestyles and speedy urbanization is also expected to foster the growth of the anti-fog additives till 2024.

Evolving controlled farming activities due to improvements in the agriculture industry and increase in demand for superior quality crops, is expected to shoot the necessities of films resulting into developments in anti-fog markets. Rise in crop demand to cater the rising global population will likely further augment the growth of this market.

The product finds applications in vehicle windscreens and windows in the automobile industry. Increasing consumption of automobiles coupled with higher spending capacity of consumers is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of this market.

Supervising environmental waste which is hazardous in nature produced during the production of agricultural films is expected to pose as a significant contest for market development over the forecasted period. Strict government legislations regarding the addition of these products in food packaging are also expected to delay industry expansion in the foreseeable future.

Application Insights

Estimated at around USD 801.1 million, food packaging was the leading application in 2015. Owing to its characteristics to improve film transparency as well as durability of packaged diet will probably observe market gain over the next nine years. The product finds its applications in the food industry also by maintaining aesthetic needs and visibility of the product, which will likely propel product demand over the forecast period.

Increasing packaged food demand in the developing countries as well as some of the developed country such as India, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Mexico, South Africa, U.S., and U.K is supposed to boost the industry expansion. Development of new technologies for processing and packaging in the U.S. food industry and other European countries is another factor expected to contribute to the growth in the packaged food market, which is projected to drive the global market.

Regional Insights

35.5% of the global share of anti-fog additives market was attributed to Asia Pacific and will likely witness growth on account of the flourishing automobile and food packaging industries in emerging economies including India, Vietnam, and China. Rising demand for packaged food owing to increasing disposable income, population, and changing lifestyle will likely stimulate demand over the forecast period.

Over the forecast period, North America is projected to be the second-largest market by likely witnessing a growth of CAGR 5.7% from 2016 to 2024 in terms of demand due to increasing consumer awareness and high-tech agricultural practices in the region.

Competitive Insights

The industry is characterized by continual drive of innovations by major companies to enhance of product performance. Durable additives development that help performance improvement over a wide temperature ranges can aid the competitors gain popularity and thus the market share.

Key players operating in the industry include AkzoNobel N.V., A. Schulman Inc, Ashland Inc., Addcomp Holland Ampacet Corporation, Emery Oleochemicals, PCC Chemax Inc., PolyOne Corporation, Croda International PLC, Evonik Industries AG, Fine Organics, Lifeline Technologies, Clariant AG, Palsgaard, DuPont, and Polyvel Inc.

