Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market to Witness Steady Growth in the Near Future

The growth of this market can mainly be attributed to the increasing R&D activities as well as technological advancements and increasing automation. On the other hand, the high cost of automated instruments is expected to hinder the growth of the market.

The Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market is projected to reach USD 4.8 billion by 2025 from USD 3.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

Objectives of the Study

To define, describe, and forecast the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market by product, method, type, application, end user, and region

To provide detailed information about the major factors influencing the market growth (such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities)

To analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall nucleic acid isolation and purification market

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players

To forecast the size of the nucleic acid isolation and purification market in four major regions along with their respective key countries (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)

To profile the key players in the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies and market shares

To track and analyze competitive developments such as product launches, expansions, and R&D activities of the leading players in the nucleic acid isolation and purification market

Market Segmentation: –

On the basis of product, the DNA isolation and purification market has been segmented into kits, reagents, and instruments. The kits segment accounted for the largest share of the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market in 2019.

On the basis of application, the global nucleic acid isolation market is segmented into diagnostics, drug discovery & development, personalized medicine, agriculture & animal research, and other applications.

On the basis of type, the global DNA isolation and purification market is segmented into plasmid DNA isolation and purification, total RNA isolation and purification, circulating nucleic acid isolation and purification, genomic DNA isolation and purification, messenger RNA isolation and purification, microRNA isolation and purification, PCR cleanup, and other nucleic acid isolation and purification types.

Regional Analysis: –

In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the nucleic acid isolation and purification market, followed by Europe. The large share of this region can be attributed to factors such as significant R&D spending in biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, the large size of the biotechnology industry, technological advancements, and government support in the region.

Key Players: –

QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland) are the key players operating in the nucleic acid isolation market.