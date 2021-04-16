Net-Zero Energy Building (NZEBs) Market In-Depth Study on Size, Cost Structure, Prominent Players and Applications, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Apr. 16, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Net-Zero Energy Building (NZEBs) Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market is expected to reach USD 78.79 billion by 2025. Net-Zero Energy Building (NZEBs) is also termed as zero-energy building, zero net energy (ZNE), or net zero building are commercial or residential building with significantly reduced energy need.

Key Players:

Altura Associates, Inc.

Johnson Controls International plc

Integrated Environmental Solutions (IES) Limited

Sage Electrochromics, Inc. (SageGlass)

Solatube International, Inc.

SunPower Corporation

Kingspan Group plc

Daikin Industries Ltd.

General Electric (GE)

Honeywell International Inc.

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/net-zero-energy-buildings-nzebs-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

It is a building with zero net energy depletion, that is the whole amount of energy used by the building on a yearly basis is coarsely equal to the amount of renewable energy formed on the site. The Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe.

Equipment Outlook:

Lighting

HVAC Systems

Walls & Roofs

Services Outlook:

Software

Consulting & Designing

Software’s are mainly used by consultants, architects, designers, and engineers and comprises of various designing tools like AutoCAD and CAD. The consulting & designing sector accounted for the substantial market share of Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs). This may be because of growing awareness and high demand for ZNE structures from residential and commercial sectors across the globe. Also, software sector is estimated to grow at steady pace in the coming years.

Type Outlook:

Commercial

Residential

The commercial sector accounted for the largest market share of Net-Zero Energy Building (NZEBs) and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. This may be because of high demand from residential area. Commercial building structure includes huge production/.manufacturing plants, institutes, government offices, and corporate offices. The residential sector is estimated to grow at fastest pace in the coming years.

Regional Outlook:

Globally, North America accounted for the largest market share of Net-Zero Energy Building (NZEBs) and is estimated to lead the overall market in coming years. The United States and Canada are the major consumers of overall market in the region. The reason behind the overall market growth could be a strict the United States government policy to accomplish the sustainability of present and new buildings and presence of numerous Net-Zero Energy Building in California. Instead, Europe and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at fastest pace with the highest CAGR in the foremost period. The aspects that may be ascribed to the growth comprise growing population in urban areas, increasing awareness among populace regarding green buildings, and growing investment in infrastructural development. The developing countries as Japan, India, and China are the major consumers of Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) in the region.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://industryanalysisandnews.wordpress.com/