Oxygen Scavengers Market Latest Technologies, Competitive Landscape, Future Scope & Demand Study, 2025

The global Oxygen Scavengers Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Oxygen Scavengers Market is expected to reach USD 2.67 billion by 2025. Oxygen Scavengers are also termed, as oxygen absorbers are the agents that decreases the concentration of oxygen by constraining several oxidative reactions that could depreciate the quality of food. It increases the service life or shelf life of the components under protection.

Key Players:

BASF

Baker Hughes

Innospec

Arkema Group

Accepta

Clariant International Ltd.

Eastman Chemical Company

Sealed Air Corporation

PolyOne Corporation

Kemira OYJ

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Growth Drivers:

It is exclusively used as a corrosion inhibitor in seawater injection systems, oil & gas production installations, and packaging. The Oxygen Scavengers Market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe.

High demand for excellent quality packaged food, increasing awareness among populace regarding reduction of food wastage, and high demand for enhanced packaging among customers are documented as major factors of Oxygen Scavengers Market that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come. However, its hazardous effect on health caused due to iron oxides and hydrazine may restrain overall market growth in the coming years.

End-use Outlook:

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Oil & Gas

The food & beverage sector accounted for the largest market share and is estimated to remain dominant in the coming years. This may be because of high demand for oxygen scavengers in this industry, as it helps to increase shelf life of products.

Type Outlook:

Metallic

Non-metallic

The metallic sector accounted for the largest market share and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. This may be because of high demand from packaging industry as it helps to prevent spoilage, color change, rancidity, mold growth, and loss of nutritive value of products.

Regional Outlook:

Globally, North America accounted for the largest market share of Oxygen Scavengers and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. The reason behind the overall market growth could be presence of large customer base of pharmaceutical and packaged food products, changing lifestyle, high disposable income, and enhanced industrial infrastructure. The United States is a major consumer of Oxygen Scavengers in the region.

Instead, Europe and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at fastest pace with the highest CAGR in the foremost period. The aspects that may be ascribed to the growth comprise growing standard of living in developing countries and government creativity and strategy to attract investment from several international industries. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of Oxygen Scavengers in the region.

