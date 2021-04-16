Indian Peptide Drugs Market: Regulatory and Pricing Issues

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-16 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the latest research report “Peptide and Anticoagulant Drugs Market by Type (Hormonal (Insulin, Teriparatide, Calcitonin), Antibiotic (Colistin, Cycloserine), Low molecular weight heparin (Enoxaparin Sodium, Heparin Sodium), Application (Diabetes, Cancer) – India Forecast to 2022” published by MarketsandMarkets.

The Indian peptide drugs market is expected to reach USD 883.0 Million in 2022 from USD 381.8 Million in 2016 and is expected to register a CAGR of 15.0%.

Factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising aging population, and increasing healthcare expenditure are contributing to the growth of this market.

The Indian peptide drugs market is segmented by type and application.

By type, the Indian peptide drugs market is segmented into hormonal, antifungal, antibiotic, ACE inhibitor and others. Hormonal segment dominated the Indian peptide drugs market in 2016. The growing incidence of diabetes, cancer diseases in India are the key factors driving the growth of this segment.

On the basis of application, the Indian peptide drugs market segmented into diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular disease (CVD), gynecological application, infectious diseases, osteoporosis, and other applications (acromegaly, multiple sclerosis, and hepatitis).

Diabetes segment accounts for the largest segment and is also the fastest growing application segment in the market. The increasing prevalence and incidence of diabetes and rising awareness about the benefits of early diagnosis are the major factors driving the growth of this market.

Indian peptide drugs market dynamics

Market Drivers Growing Incidence of Coagulation Disorders Government Support for the Pharmaceutical Industry

Market Restraint High Degree of Consolidation to Hinder Small Players From Entering the Market

Market Challenge Regulatory and Pricing Issues



Key players in the Indian peptide drugs market

Biocon Limited, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Wokhardt Limited, Intas Pharmaceutical Limited, Cipla Limited, Emcure Pharmaceutical Limited, and ZydusCadila have been identified as the top players in this market. These companies have a broad product portfolio with comprehensive features.

Key players operating in the Indian peptide drugs market include Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Sanofi S.A. (France), Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.), Cipla Limited (India), and, Lupin Limited (India), Novartis International AG (Switzerland), Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (India), and Alkem Laboratories Limited (India)

These companies have products for all end users in this segment, a strong geographical presence, and more importantly, focus on continuous product innovations.

