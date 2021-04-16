Isoflavones Market Dynamics, Growth Prospect and Consumption Analysis till 2025

Felton, California , USA, Apr 16, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Isoflavones Market is anticipated to reach USD 50.06 billion by 2025. Isoflavones are a class of flavonoids that prove to be anti-cancerous, anti-oxidant, and anti-inflammatory breast cancer cell suppressors; along with antimicrobial properties. Isoflavones play a key role in maintaining and protecting strong and healthy bones. These are mainly found in soy products and soybeans, legumes, chick peas, and peanuts.

The factors that propel the growth of the isoflavones market include rising demand in numerous applications such as food & beverages, nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, and animal feed and rising health concerns among consumers. Soy based isoflavones helps to avert the occurrence of numerous diseases such as risk of high blood pressure and cholesterol, heart diseases, and kidney diseases.

Request a Sample Copy of Isoflavones Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/isoflavones-market/request-sample

On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including side effects such as headache, allergies, migraine, and cramping due to high consumption of isoflavones. Also, factors like easy availability of its alternatives and high cost of soy based isoflavones might restrain the overall growth. Isoflavones industry is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 16.4 % in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Global Isoflavones Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Kilo Tons, 2014 – 2025)

Soybeans

Others

The “soybeans” segment led the isoflavones market in 2017 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025. The key factors that may attributed to the growth of market include easy availability, high nutrition content, and high usage of soybeans.

Global Isoflavones application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Kilo Tons, 2014 – 2025)

Food & Beverages

Nutraceutical

Cosmetics

Others

The “nutraceuticals” segment led the isoflavones market in 2017 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025. The key factor that may attributed to the growth of market includes high demand for pharmaceuticals and dietary supplements.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the isoflavones industry comprise Archer Daniels Midland Company, Alaska Spring Parma, Alpro, Cargill Health and Food Technologies, Bio-gen Extracts Pvt.Ltd, FujiccoCotd, Frutarom, Guzen Development, Future CeuticalsInc, Koninklijke DSM N, Herbo Nutra, Nutra Green Biotechnology CoLtd, Medisys Biotech Pvt.Ltd, Tradichemand Nutri Science Innovations LLC. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

Access Isoflavones Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/isoflavones-market

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Isoflvaones Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Chapter 4 Isoflvaones Market: Source Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 5 Isofloavones Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6 Isoflavones Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com