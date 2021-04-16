Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market – Use of Biosensors for Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis

Illinois, United States, 2021-Apr-16 — /EPR Network/ —

This report aims to provide detailed insights into the global autoimmune disease diagnosis market. It provides valuable information on the type, procedure, application, and region in the market. Furthermore, the information for these segments, by region, is also presented in this report. Leading players in the market are profiled to study their product offerings and understand the strategies undertaken by them to be competitive in this market.

Key Factors Driving Market Growth:

The high incidence of autoimmune diseases, increasing awareness about autoimmune diseases, and the growth in research on autoimmune diseases, are driving the growth of the global market. Moreover, the use of biosensors for autoimmune disease diagnosis is expected to offer significant growth opportunities to the autoimmune disease diagnosis market players in the coming years.

Revenue Growth Analysis:

The global autoimmune disease diagnosis industry size is projected to reach USD 6.3 billion by 2025 from USD 4.1 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2020 to 2025

Consumables & assay kits accounted for the largest share of the autoimmune disease diagnosis market, by product, in 2019

By product, the autoimmune disease diagnosis industry is segmented into consumables & assay kits and instruments. The consumables & assay kits segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth of this market is driven mainly by the rising need for rapid diagnosis of autoimmune diseases.

By test type, the routine laboratory tests segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019

Based on the test type, the autoimmune disease diagnosis market is segmented into routine laboratory tests, inflammatory markers, autoantibodies & immunologic tests, and other tests. The routine laboratory tests segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The segment is expected to witness higher growth in Europe than other regions covered in this report. This can primarily be attributed to the increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases, coupled with advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region.

By disease, the rheumatoid arthritis segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019

The disease segment of this market is categorized into rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus, sjögren’s syndrome, thyroiditis, scleroderma, and other diseases. The rheumatoid arthritis segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The rising incidence of rheumatoid arthritis, increased awareness of the disease, coupled with government support, are the major driving factors of this segment.

Clinical laboratories accounted for the largest share of the autoimmune disease diagnosis market, by the end-user, in 2019

The end user segment of this market is categorized into clinical laboratories, hospitals, and other end-users. The clinical laboratory segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Highly advanced infrastructure to carry out various test procedures is the major driving factor of this segment.

Europe was the largest regional market for autoimmune disease diagnosis market in 2019

By region, the autoimmune disease diagnosis industry is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In 2019, Europe accounted for the largest market share, followed by North America. The increased R&D expenditure made by European countries, the presence of players, along with research activities by organizations and associations in the region are the major factors supporting the growth of the autoimmune disease diagnosis industry.

The prominent players operating in the global autoimmune disease diagnosis market include Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Siemens (Germany), Abbott (US), Danaher (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Grifols (Spain), Trinity Biotech (Ireland), Werfen (Spain), HYCOR Biomedical (US), EUROIMMUN AG (Germany), Oncimmune (UK), HTG Molecular Diagnostics (US), Seramun Diagnostica GmbH (Germany), Exagen Inc. (US), Cambridge Life Sciences Limited (UK), A. Menarini Diagnostics s.r.l (Italy), ORGENTEC Diagnostika (Germany), KRONUS (US), and AESKU GROUP GMBH & CO. KG (Germany).