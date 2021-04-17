Automotive Portable Refrigerator Ongoing Trends, Recent Developments & Forecast till 2031

Automotive Portable Refrigerator Market: Overview and Dynamics

With an increasing number of hodophiles across the globe, their long journeys require packing of essential items starting from brush and toothpaste to medicines. Packing and stuffing of medicines, food and beverages come up with their challenges. These problems could be spillage, spoilage, poor hygiene and sanitation that could lead to serious health problems. To avoid such situations, travelers have started carrying automotive portable refrigerator along with them.

The automotive portable refrigerator is mini portable travel fridges runs on vehicle power. Best in use to keep drink, food and pharmaceuticals while travelling. Lightweight and portability are the advantages which are driving the popularity of this product. The weather conditions that vary from place to place and the mode of transportation are the factors for the consumption of automotive portable refrigerators. However, people suffering from health risks intend to bring medicines that require suitable temperature and moisture conditions for storage. This also becomes a factor in the purchase of automotive portable refrigerator.

The consumers are rational and emotional in their buying approach, so they not only purchase the automotive portable refrigerator because of its remarkable advantages. Also, they purchase that product which provides aesthetic appeal, that satisfies and suite their taste. The coming generation is becoming aware of the environmental changes that the earth is going through. Their concern for reducing carbon footprint has led to the production of eco-friendly, low noise, long service life and non-pollution feature automotive portable refrigerators.

Making the trend, the automotive portable refrigerator is blessings to the travelers who can keep their edibles cool and fresh for a long journey. With an increasing demand for cold storage in commercial vehicles, the market is opening new opportunities. Based on capacity or size category the automotive portable refrigerator manufacturers are providing different variant to fit in the commercial or personal vehicle of different shape and sizes.

Furthermore, manufacturers are innovating the automotive portable refrigerators with additional features. These features include Wi-Fi enabled, inner cabinet LED lighting, and PU foam insulation, rugged and durable exteriors that are capable of withstanding harsh weather conditions. However, their high cost, low product life span, plastic body and parts are the factors threatening its growth.

The commercial segment for automotive portable refrigerator, used for cooling purpose includes commercial and road vehicle, campervans, caravans, transport and tugs boats. They are also deployed in transporting blood, organs and vaccines etc. helping the medical industry at large. Study shows that in 2019, automotive portable refrigerator in-vehicle use totaled for four-fifths market share and is expected to grow by three-fourth in 2030.

COVID-19 Impact Insights

COVID-19 pandemic has forced countries to impose lockdowns and strict social distancing measures across the globe, flattening the global economic curve. This in result has disrupted almost every market and automotive portable refrigerator market has also been affected largely. COVID-19 pandemic has presented massive disruptions in the demand-supply equilibrium across multiple industries, leading towards economic losses at a global level.

The plant shutdowns in Europe, Asia and North America in the second quarter of 2020 has reduced the production scale of the automotive portable refrigerator. With the strong hit to the travel and tourism industry during pandemic the automotive portable refrigerator industry also took the hit. With the removal of lockdown and exploring the psychology of the population the automotive portable refrigerator manufacturing market to bounce back strongly in coming quarters.

Segmentation Analysis of automotive portable refrigerator Market

The global automotive portable refrigerator market is bifurcated into seven major segments: product type, material type, shape type, capacity type, and the number of doors, voltage and region.

On the basis of product type, automotive portable refrigerator market has been segmented as follows:

Fridge

Freezer

Compressor car

Semiconductor car

On the basis of material type, automotive portable refrigerator market has been segmented as follows:

PE, PS, PP plastic

ABS

Polyester

Stainless steel

On the basis of shape type, automotive portable refrigerator market has been segmented as follows:

Box type

Cabinet type

On the basis of capacity type, automotive portable refrigerator market has been segmented as follows:

5-10 L

10-15 L

15-20 L

20-30 L

30-40 L

On the basis of the number of doors type, automotive portable refrigerator market has been segmented as follows:

Single door

Multi door

On the basis of voltage type, automotive portable refrigerator market has been segmented as follows:

12 V

24 V

On the basis of region type, automotive portable refrigerator market has been segmented as follows:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

Middle East and Africa

Automotive Portable Refrigerator: Regional Outlook

Automotive portable refrigerator market shows the presence in prominent regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Oceania and the Middle East and Africa. Among these, South Asia and Oceania is the region showing potential growth. The automotive portable refrigerator market in the following region is dominated by China in particular. Increasing industrialization, population and increasing demand is the advantage to the South Asia region.

