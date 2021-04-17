Bio-Sourced Nylon Ongoing Trends, Recent Developments & Forecast till 2031

Bio-Sourced Nylon Market: Overview and Dynamics

Nylons are widely used polyamides that are produced in large amounts from petrochemical-derived monomers. The production process of fully bio-sourced nylon consists of diacids and diamines produced by fermentation. The synthesized bio-sourced nylon portrays excellent thermotolerance and water absorption, making it a perfect high-performance engineered resin used in the automotive market. Bio-sourced nylon is economical as well as eco-friendly that will revolutionize the textile and petrochemical industry.

Bio-sourced nylon can be a game-changer as we can source chemical building block for making various fabrics, cookware and plastic material. Nylon, also called polyamide, is used predominantly in polymer applications for fiber and engineering. In the process of production of the bio-sourced nylon, microorganisms are technically modified which constantly produce sugars. The produced sugars are further transformed to produce caprolactum. The global nylon market has registered a CAGR growth of 5% in the past half-decade.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5500

The bio-sourced nylon market is expected to grow at a higher growth rate over the medium and long-term forecast period. Over the past half-decade, raising concerns over carbon emissions and global warming created a need for businesses to find ways to reduce their impact on the environment and these sustainable business practices are expected to reduce 85% of climate change emissions and which would ultimately boost the demand for bio-sourced nylon.

Factors that will drive the demand of this industry are the features like strength, aesthetics, heat resistance and lightweight offered by the products made from nylon. The advent of the 21st century marked the rising concern for the environment among the consumers, which acts as driving force for the manufacturers to produce products that reflect more sustainable values and lifestyles. This evolution was also observed during the introduction of fermented products like wine, bread, or even kombucha.

Simple formation process used to manufacture food and beverages in the market could also be used to manufacture bundle of industrial and reusable consumer goods such as sleeping bags, seat belts in cars, rope, parachuting material, tubing hose, tarpaulin, dental floss etc. Some studies support the statement that bio-sourced nylon can provide extraordinary performances, including good process ability, good dye ability and intrinsic flame resistance properties.

However, the production of bio-sourced nylon comes with its challenges. For instance, every year for the production of five million tons of nylon-6, an estimated 60 million tons of greenhouse gases are emitted. Bio-sourced nylon production creates nitrous oxide, a greenhouse gas which is 300 times more harmful than carbon dioxide. Manufacturing bio-sourced nylon requires large amounts of water and energy, which further contributes to environmental degradation and global warming.

On a macroeconomic level, the rules and regulations set by the governments of different regions emphasize the production of biodegradable plastics and textiles. Manufacturers like Aquafil, aimed at increasing the amount of bio-sourced nylon fibers. The initiative of incorporating bio-sourced nylon to their plants also include the presence of apparel brands H&M, Carvicao, Vaude and others. Still, the argument on whether to use or discontinue the nylon products always remain in the heat.

Bio-Sourced Nylon Market: COVID-19 Impact Insights

COVID-19 Pandemic and the measure taken by the government to contain the virus affected operations of companies around the globe. The unexpected outbreak of COVID-19 hampered the growth of the market and is expected to regain its growth in a couple of years ahead. Supply chain disruption due to this pandemic had a huge impact on the demand for Nylon as electronic industries were not able to source raw material because governments around the globe classified textiles, apparels and electronic items under non-essential items.

During this pandemic, the market has witnessed a change in consumer behavior, people are demanding products that reflect their sustainable value and lifestyle. However, rising demand for biodegradable PPE kits and face masks led to the manufacturing of bio-sourced nylon-based masks. Many companies introduced nylon-6 with high coverage and low packing density of PAN nanofibers in their PPE kits. Bio-sourced nylon is an economic opportunity and the demand is set to resurrect by Q4 of FY2021.

Get Access To TOC Covering 200+ Topics – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=5500

Segmentation Analysis of Bio-sourced nylon Market

The global Bio-sourced nylon market is bifurcated into four major segments: application, material, end-use, and region.

On the basis of Application, Bio-sourced nylon market has been segmented as follows:

Sleeping bags

Seat belts in cars

Rope

Parachuting material

Tubing Hose

Tarpaulin

Dental floss

Others

On the basis of material, Bio-sourced nylon market has been segmented as follows:

Nylon 6

Nylon510

Nylon 1,6

Nylon 66

On the basis of end-use, Bio-sourced nylon market has been segmented as follows:

Automotive

Aerospace

Consumer Goods

Health Care

Textile Industry

Others

On the basis of geographic regions, Bio-sourced nylon market is segmented as

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Bio-sourced nylon Market: Regional Outlook

Based on the regional split, the report “Bio-sourced nylon” takes into account six prominent regions including North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia and Oceania and Middle East & Africa. In each country, the demand for nylon fiber is distinct and so is the demand for Bio-sourced nylon. The Asian market faced low demand as there was a weak export market for finished goods. Demand in Europe and the US market is slowly recovering.

Pre Book now to get Free Customization in the Report – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/5500/S

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com



Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates